What was the meaning of Blake Lively’s dress at the Met Gala?

(CRHoy.com) One of the outfits that surprised the Met Gala was that of actress Blake Livelystole all the eyes of the attendees as it was one of the great revelations of the red carpet, and without a doubt, many were struck by the fact that its color changed from copper to turquoisethat’s why the doubt arose, about the change of colors.

In her famous dress, Blake, wanted to embody the statue of Liberty and the Empire State building, since on this occasion the theme of the gala was the years 1870-1890 (The Golden Age) with ‘An Anthology of Fashion’. Basically, it was about the evolution of fashion in the United States.

The dress is a design in collaboration with Versace Atelier, and at first glance dazzles viewers. So far, the criticism of fashion experts towards the garment has been very positive.

Statue of Liberty

First, it is important to know that the color change of the dress is due to the reference made to the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty is one of the most famous monuments in the country, and it was a gift of the French to commemorate 100 years of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

Originally, the colossal statue was bronze, but as a result of oxidation and air pollution, it changed its color to the turquoise that everyone knows now.

This answers the doubt that many had, For this reason, the dress can first be seen in bronze, and then changes to turquoise, honoring the monument.

Also, it can be seen that the actress wears a tiara with seven peaks, in the same way it refers to the crown with seven rays that the statue has and that symbolize the continents.

Empire State Building

clothing, too wants to make a resemblance to the skyscraper, the Empire State it was one of the tallest buildings in the world for many years, and is now iconic to Americans.

With the Art Deco details, the actress of “Gossip Girl”, wanted the architecture of the work to be visualized. In addition, with the sequins he sought the geometry of the Empire State, and the brown tone managed to pay homage to the city of New York and its classic buildings.

“I thought that instead of looking at fashion to influence the dress, I looked for the architecture of New York City and classic buildings,” revealed Blake Lively at the Met Gala 2022 to international media.

On the other hand, looking atThe embroidered details that the tail of the suit has, these symbolize the 12 constellations of Grand Central Terminal, the largest train station in the world. It has 2,500 painted stars on its ceiling and various details in gold.