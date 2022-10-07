What was the most watched movie of the saga?

Since 2012, World James Bond Day has been celebrated every October 5. The date pays homage to the premiere of the first film in the saga in 1962: Dr. No, starring Sean Connery.

The films are based on a series of novels written since the early 1950s by Ian Fleming, an Englishman who had been, among other things, a spy in World War II.

It must be said that October 5 was proposed as World James Bond Day by film producers EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment Y Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment for the 50th anniversary of the franchise.

Read more: British writer Ian Fleming is born

Actor Daniel Craig (External Source)

The first novel starring the British spy, Royal Casinowas published in 1952 and enjoyed considerable commercial success.

It was followed by 11 novels and two collections of short stories between 1953 and 1966, whose plots revolve around the figure of James Bond, an officer of the Secret Intelligence Service and commander of the Royal Naval Reserve, who is also known as his code, 007.

Who is James Bond?

James Bond was born as a fictional character from the Cold War, who has been a reference in the world of espionage and mass culture. The character’s name was inspired by an American ornithologist named James Bond.

Actors who have played the character of James Bond

External source

The actors who have embodied the iconic character of James Bond have been the following:

Barry Nelson.

David Niven.

Sean Connery.

Roger Moore.

George Lazenby.

Timothy Dalton.

Pierce Brosnan.

Daniel Craig.

Most viewed movies

According to the portal ¨La Nación¨, these are the most watched James Bond movies in the world:

Skyfall : managed to raise the amount of US$1,108.6 million. This has positioned it as the most watched film of the James Bond saga of all time.

Spectre: Released in 2015 and directed by Craig, this feature film featured the stellar participation of Christoph Waltz, grossing a total of US$880.7 million.

No time to die: it is the last film to date, released in 2021. It featured performances by Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, earning US$774 million.

Also read: Filming of new James Bond movie temporarily suspended in Jamaica