What was the movie that Ben Affleck cited in his wedding speech with JLo?

After having married civilly in July in Las Vegas, the duo of histriones wanted to completely seal their love with a second wedding during the month of August in the company of their friends and family in the actor’s luxurious mansion, located in Georgia. On this occasion, Ben Affleck did not miss the opportunity to dedicate some beautiful words to Jennifer Lopez. But what nobody counted on is that the Oscar winner would cite several quotes from his own movie live at night (live by night).

It was Jennifer Lopez herself, who revealed the details of the ceremony through ON THE JLO (via IndieWire), the newsletter of the actress and singer. There, it was learned that Ben Affleck included one of the emblematic phrases of his film in his wedding speech live at night.

«‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in this now’. That’s one of my favorite lines Ben wrote from a movie he directed called live at night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception at her speech and I thought…how perfect,” JLo wrote.

The actress also did a retrospective of the ups and downs that she lived with Ben Affleck during the last 20 years.

“Years ago we had no idea that the path ahead meant navigating so many labyrinths and facing so many surprises, blessings and delights. Everything has culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives.

What is it about live at night?

live at night is written, directed by and stars Ben Affleck. The story is based on the homonymous novel by American writer Dennis Lehane. The film is set in Boston during the 1920s, at the time of Prohibition, and revolves around a man who enters the world of organized crime. In addition to Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller also act.

Despite its attractive cast, live at night It was very poorly received by the public and critics. Actually in Rotten Tomatoes It has a 34% approval rating and 241 reviews by specialized media.