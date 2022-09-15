What was the relationship between the protagonists like?

In 2009, The Blindside came to theaters to tell a true story: that of Michael Oher. Directed by John Lee Hancockfocused on the life of this American football player who had a very troubled childhood and from which he was only able to get ahead thanks to the appearance of his adoptive mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film earned him a Oscar a Sandra Bullock for his leading role and managed to transcend worldwide, even though much of his story was set in a sport that is not as popular outside the United States.

The actor chosen to put himself in the shoes of Michael Oher it was Quinton Aaron, a man who until then had no experience on a set. To get ahead and not be overwhelmed by all that it means to work in Hollywoodanother small actor with a little more experience in the industry had to appear: Jae Headwho was the one who gave life to the child of the tuohy family, Sean Jr..

According to the director of photography of The Blindside, alar kiviloin an interview with Look who I foundthe relationship between Jae Head and Quinton Aaron transcended the screen. Already in the makeup tests of the two, it was possible to see that the connection between the two had worked perfectly from the jokes they spent making and how they laughed every day that they had to go to shoot for this movie.

kivilo explained that, “just like in the movie”the relationship between Jae Head and Quinton Aaron It was based on the dynamics of “little one protecting the big one”. Head had some knowledge of the day-to-day on a set, as she had previously worked on productions such as How I met your mother Y Hancockthe film in which Will Smith he played a troubled superhero completely out of love with his role as savior.

+Where to watch The Blind Side

If you live in Latin America and have not yet seen this film directed by John Lee Hancockyou can find it in the catalog of hbo max. For Spanish residents, the thing is a bit more complex since it implies renting it in services such as amazon. Not a minor fact regarding The Blindside: it was the first great appearance of Lily Collinsa long time before becoming the protagonist of Emily in Paris.