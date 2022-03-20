what was the terrible mistake that would have caused the death of the best sniper in the world while defending Ukraine – Prensa Libre

The Canadian-born sniper, who has military experience in armed conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, left the quiet of his life to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and fight against the troops sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In recent days, the story of Wali, a Canadian soldier considered the most feared sniper in the world, has gone viral. After his arrival in Ukraine to defend the country from the Russian invasion.

However, during the last few hours several Russian media outlets claimed that Wali was killed by the Russian army while he was defending the city of Mariupol.

Until now, his death has not been confirmed or denied by the Government of Ukraine, a situation that has generated several rumors about the possible scenarios that led to the best sniper in the world to lose his life in battle.

Also, there have been a number of theories about possible mistakes Wali made on Ukrainian territory and that led the Russian troops to know its exact location.

According to these rumours, Wali would have communicated his position at the time of his arrival in Mariúpol and this information was intercepted by Russian troops, who immediately planned an operation to take down the experienced Canadian soldier.

After being located by the Russian army, the most feared sniper in the world was bombed by enemy soldiers and died instantly as a result of this brutal attack.

The fact that Wali has committed an error of this magnitude during a war conflict he has surprised people, since he is considered a highly experienced soldier.

However, many consider that this terrible oversight occurred because in his previous fights their enemies did not have electronic tracking systems or geolocators like those of the Russian army.

Wali has been missing since last week and no one has heard from him since his arrival in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a situation that has fueled various theories about his alleged death at the hands of Russian troops.