What was the Winter Mode map in Minecraft?

Minecraft has been around for over 11 years. Mojang has added countless features to it during this time and also removed some of them. Interestingly, some were pulled even before the official game was released in 2011. This was when Notch, the founder of Mojang, and other game developers were testing various content to see what appealed to them and attracted them to the main game. .

One of these features was a special Winter Mode map that was randomly generated every time users created a new world. Here’s everything you need to know about the unique world generation feature.

Everything you need to know about Winter Mode in Minecraft

What was Winter Mode and when was it added?

The Winter Mode map was a randomly appearing map or world type that was added on July 9, 2010 in Minecraft Alpha v1.0.4. Almost a year later, the game was officially released to the public; Therefore, this is one of its oldest features.

It can also be considered the first biome in this title, as in 2011 there was only one general plains biome in the entire Minecraft game world.

What was Winter Mode?

Reeds were quite rare in Minecraft winter mode since the entire surface of the world was covered in snow (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to Winter Mode, it presents a couple of differences compared to the normal world of this game. First of all, it had snowflakes constantly falling from the sky; There were no particular weather changes at that time. There were four different types of snowflakes falling, covering surfaces directly exposed to the sky.

The second unique element of this Winter Mode map was its abundant ice generation. When this map was generated, almost all of the exposed water blocks would freeze. The only places where this didn’t happen were near gravel beaches.

The third and final unique aspect of Winter Mode was that passive mobs barely spawned in this world, making it a little more difficult for players to survive. Since Mojang had not added many features to the game while this mode still existed, there were no additional factors that changed due to this special map.

Winter mode map generation chance and when was it removed?

Every time a player created a new world in the game, the chance of it being a Winter Mode map was 25%, which was quite high.

Unfortunately, this special world map was very short-lived. Removed in Minecraft Alpha v1.2.0 with the addition of proper biomes. This particular map was the first of them, even though it was covered in snow.