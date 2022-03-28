What was the world like the last time Canada played a World Cup in 1986?

To the surprise of some and the joy of others, Canada is qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatarbut not only that, but he did it as the leader of the octagonal in Concacaf and without his best player, Alphonso Davies due to health issues, in the last qualifying games.

Without a doubt, the Canadian team has grown a lot in recent years and It is not only about Alphonso Davies as his banner, he has several players in important clubs in Europe such as Jonathan Davidthat even Real Madrid is thinking of signing him.

36 years had to pass for Canada to return to a World CupWell, his last -and only until Qatar 2022- participation was in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and the wait has been long, he himself has changed and here we will see all those changes that have been generated in just over three decades.

The world of sport in 1986

In soccer, Diego Armando Maradona took the spotlight in the same World Cup that Canada played and he did it in each and every one of the games he played with the Argentine National Team, highlighting the matches against England and against Belgium.

In Formula 1, Alain Prost took the drivers’ championship, while WilliamsF1 took the constructors’ championship. In contact sports, Myke Tyson was crowned as the youngest heavyweight champion in history in that 1986.

When Canada was in a World Cup, the Champions League, it was not known as such, its name was the European Cup and Barcelona had reached the final at the Sánchez Pizjuan stadium, but against all odds, would lose the final against Steaua Bucharest.

in other sports, Mark Callaway debuted in professional wrestling, if you don’t recognize that name, we’re referring to the WWE legend, the Undertakerwhich in this 2022 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the most important wrestling company.

Canada celebrated being in a World Cup for the first time and in that 1986, the Celtics were NBA champions, the Mets were crowned in major league baseball, the Giants raised the Vince Lombardi in the NFL and it was not the only Canadian celebration because in hockey the Canadiens were champions of the Stanley Cup.

The music that was heard the last time from Canada in a World Cup

In 1986 one of the great punk-rock bands of the following decades was born and we refer to Green Day. AC/DC premiered the album ‘Who made you’, which from that CD Songs like ‘Hells Bells’, ‘You shook me all night long’ and ‘For those about to rock (we salute you)’ were released..

Bon Jovi premiered the album ‘Slippery when wet’ with the songs ‘You give love a bad name’ and ‘Livin’ on a prayer’. Cindy Lauper premieres the song ‘True Colors’ from the album of the same name. The group Europe premiered the album ‘The Final Countdown’ from which one of the greatest hits of the decade would emerge.

For metal lovers, it was a pretty good year because Megadeth released the Peace Sells single and Metallica one of his classics, Master of Puppets.

But, music in Spanish also had a successful 1986: Daniela Romo and her single ‘De mi enamórate’ broke it on the radio. From Spain, the Hombres G had two of their most important songs with ‘I love you’ and ‘Marta has a pacemaker’.

Spain lived one of its great moments with Mecano and several of its best singles released that year, Miguel Bosé would also have a successful 1986, while Canada played the World Cup in Mexico. In Latin America, the smash hit ‘Persiana Americana’ by Soda Stereo was playing.

Film and television in 1986 with Canada in the World Cup

Science fiction cinema had one of its great years with ‘The Fly’ by director David Cronenberg and ‘Aliens, the return’ of James Cameron and Sigourney Weaver as one of the most important heroines in cinema.

Top Gun and Tom Cruse broke it in theaters, also Star Trek had its fourth film with resounding success. ‘Platoon’ won the Oscar for best film. Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Cobra’ was also in theaters the year Canada was in the World Cup.

‘Critters’ saw the light and became a horror classic. ‘Liendita de los horrors’ was one of the most successful horror musicals. One of the most important sagas of slashers had its fourth installment with ‘Friday the 13: Jason Lives!’.

‘Karate Kid II’ was released in that year that Canada disputed the World Cup. ‘Pretty in pink’ was one of the quintessential chick flicks. On TV, ‘Alf’ was one of the most watched shows in America.

Births in 1986

Great personalities from different fields were born the same year that Canada played the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and here we review some: Alex Turner from Artic Monkeys, Lady GagaAmber Heard, Robert Pattinson, Megan Fox and more.

In sports, Radamel Falcao, Edin Dzeko, Paul Aguilar, Manuel Neuer, Sergio RamosCharlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Rafael Nadal, Usain Bolt, Andrew SavedMark Sanchez, Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris.

María León, ex-vocalist of Playa Limbo; Charles Rivera, Joy Huerta from the band Jesse and JoyLivia Brito, Yuridia, Christopher Uckermann, Natti Natasha and Tania Rincon.

Other births occurred during Canada’s participation in a World Cup such as: Alexandra Daddario, Drake BellLindsay Lohan, Leah Michelle, Inna, Emilia Clarke, DrakeJosh Peck and Ellie Goulding.