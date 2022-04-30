what was your performance and how to invest?

In 2021, the token soared 8,866% and made it into the top 10 largest cryptos by market capitalization. Can you repeat those figures in 2022?

Solarium (SUN) is one of the few cryptocurrencies that make up the prestigious “Top 10” of those with the highest market capitalization.

In 2021 the price of the token skyrocketed 8.866%from a modest value of US$1.1 with which it began the year, to its peak of US$258.

Solarium be part of the call third generation of cryptocurrencies and, for many analysts, its blockchain is on its way to dethroning the flagship of the ecosystem, ethereum.

Solana (SOL) was the fastest growing cryptocurrency in the crypto space during 2021

What is Solana and why is its blockchain growing?

According to Damian DiPace, economist and director of the consulting firm Focus Market, Solana “is a public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality.”

It specifies that its native cryptocurrency is SOL and that its blockchain promises faster transaction times and lower costs.

Solana blockchain promises to dethrone Ethereum with faster transaction times and lower costs

“>

Solana year-over-year performance

Regarding the value that the cryptocurrency gained this last year, the specialist remarks that “if you acquired Solana in March 2021, its value was then $2,911, taking into account SOL over historical DAI in dollars. For March 2022, it turned out to be $23,616, a growth of 711%“.

In this way, if a person had invested $10,000 in SOL in March 2021, converted to dollars, they would have obtained $66.88, allowing them to buy $3,435 in SOL over dollars at that time, reflects the analyst.

Solana also beat inflation in March according to figures from Focus Market

Likewise, it highlights that when updating the real values ​​in 2022, it can be glimpsed that those initial $10,000 would become $81,122 today, 12 months later, that is, an actual yield of 87%with a total growth of 711%.

Solana grew but generates uncertainty

Despite the bullish numbers, analysts also warn that SOL is still a “high risk, high reward” product.

According to an investment bank report Goldman Sachs, Solana’s hybrid protocol “enables significantly reduced validation times for both transaction and smart contract execution.”

Solana is viewed as a high-risk, yet potentially high-reward product by many analysts.

Cheap and NFT friendly crypto

Furthermore, experts point out that it is a cheap cryptocurrency (u$s87.7 per unit) and easy to use by developersbut they warn that their ecosystem is still small.

These analysts slipped that Solana’s daily active user figures were supported by its two main wallets, Solflare and Phantom, who launched their respective apps for iOStogether with a strong user participation in the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the network.

OurNetwork He detailed that Solana’s NFT market “exploded into relevance in the second half of 2021” and carried that momentum into this year, with a market capitalization recently hitting $1bn.

The Solana network has its own NFT marketplace

After the launch of the Protocol Metaplexwhich is an “accessible NFT ecosystem for marketplaces, games, arts, and collectibles,” Solana’s NFT marketplace saw increased activitywith a cumulative number of asset owners that grew from 28,000 to almost 2.5 million.