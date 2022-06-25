what was zendaya’s first movie?

Zendaya is one of the best-known artists in the world and her time as Spider-Man has catapulted her to international fame. But do you remember what her first film was?

In recent years Zendaya He knew how to earn a place in the industry thanks to his unparalleled talent and his charisma in front of the cameras. Also, his participation in Spider-Man with Tom Holland led her to reach the highest level in her career. But, as if this were not enough, her leading role and excellent performance in euphoriathe series of hbo maxplaced her among one of the most versatile performers in Hollywood.

In fact, at 25 years old, Zendaya He has already achieved great successes in his career and even made history. This is because the artist established herself as the youngest actress to win an award for best drama performance at the 2020 Emmy Awards gala. In turn, this year she was named, along with Andrew Garfieldas one of the 100 most influential people in the world as an innovator.

However, it should be noted that these recent appearances are not the first of Zendaya. Well, the singer has also been training since she was very young when she made her debut at Disney. She was in the series shake it up, which starred alongside Bella Thorne, where the interpreter dazzled for the first time. Giving life to Raquel Rocky Blue, she participated in this strip for three seasons between 2010 and 2012, the year in which she also worked on her first film.

This feature film that led to Zendaya to the maximum cinematographic debut it has nothing to do with Spider-Man. The first film in which the actress participated is frenemies, in which he also shared the screen with Bella Thorne. The movie, a Disney Channel Original, follows three parallel stories. These plots are focused on a different duo of friends and one of them is that of Halley and Avalon (Bella Thorne).

Still, beyond his Disney past, Zendaya He has walked away from the company completely. Now, the roles for children are left behind and she focuses on characters for young adults, demonstrating her acting level and her versatility. So much so that, little by little, the star showed that her great advance in her career is worth applauding.