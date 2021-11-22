Menopause is a natural process that often occurs in women between the ages of 48 and 52 with the end of the menstrual cycle and female reproductive life. You are in menopause when a year has passed since your last period.

Symptoms

Some women go through menopause without having particular symptoms while others experience hot flashes, sudden sweats, insomnia, depression, difficulty concentrating, sudden mood changes, memory lapses.

Lack of estrogen in menopause is an important risk factor for osteoporosis, a condition that leads to a reduction in bone mass and fracture risk.





50% of postmenopausal women develop symptoms of skin, urinary and genital atrophy.

What water should women in their 50s choose to combat menopausal disorders?

First of all, it is important to know that drinking one and a half liters of good quality mineral water increases the quality of life and also that of menopausal women.

Also, drinking at least eight glasses of water a day could reduce the frequency of hot flashes. Since hot flashes occur mostly at night, it is recommended that you keep a bottle of still water on the nightstand next to your bed.

Finally, water maintains good hydration of the skin tissues, delaying skin aging.

In fact, there is no ideal water, but it is good to buy moderately mineralized waters, and calcium bicarbonates whose calcium content must be 200-300 mg for each liter of water.

According to some indications it is not recommended to buy low mineralized or low mineralized waters with few minerals. The same goes for those rich in minerals such as sodium and sulphates, because they favor large losses of calcium in the urine.

What to do?

Check the water label before buying it. Then, check that inside it:

– the sodium concentration does not exceed 50 mg per liter;

– the concentration of sulphates does not exceed 250 mg per liter.