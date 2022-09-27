News

“What we are experiencing now in Russia is total fear”

  • Sarah Rainsford
  • BBC News, Vilnius

Putin's order to mobilize reservists led to protests in Moscow.

In the center of the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, a large banner is attached to a building above a Ukrainian flag that reads: “Putin, The Hague is waiting for you.”

On city buses, electronic screens alternate between announcing your destination and declaring “love” for Ukraine with little hearts.

This week, Lithuania, along with Latvia, Estonia and Poland, banned entry to all Russian tourists, arguing that they should not enjoy democracy and freedom in Europe while their government attacks those same values ​​in Ukraine.

The measure has generated concern among opposition activists Russian who are already abroad.

