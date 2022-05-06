what we avoid with proper cleaning

Hand hygiene is essential to avoid big problems in terms of health, let’s see more details on this.

In these two years we have discovered how important it is to sanitize our hands. A correct hygiene from the hands it can help us avoid health problems, even very serious ones. It is a quick gesture, which does not involve too much effort, yet it has always been very underestimated.

A global pandemic has made us aware that if we wash our hands properly we can avoid many viruses and many illnesses. In these years in which people have paid much more attention to their hygiene, the results have been seen very clearly. People got sick less. Therefore, continuing on this path is essential for one’s health and for that of the people close to us.

Let’s see below what we avoid by washing our hands correctly and what are the times to sanitize them properly. We use our hands to touch everything and everyone, the minimum is to make sure that they are always, or almost, clean as much as possible.

Hand hygiene: what we avoid

Hands touch everything and everyone, we repeat it. In fact, they are the main means of transmitting diseases. If, on the other hand, we take care to wash them often then we will avoid viruses, bacteria and pathogens. To contract one of these factors, just tap one contaminated surface. At this point it will be enough to touch objects and people to contaminate them in turn.

So, every time you touch something that is definitely not clean, you have to wash your hands for about 1 minute, taking care to pass in all areas of the hands. This means the inside of the fingers and nails, which are very often overlooked. You can use soap and water, preferably warm or warm water. Another very important thing is dry them completely.

You can also use the gels and disinfectants that are now found in all store entrances and in every women’s handbag. Well, with this solution it will take 20 seconds as long as you distribute the product over the entire surface of the hand.

Finally, remember that even in this case it is okay to wash your hands often, but not too much. There are good bacteria on the skin and you must not remove them otherwise you can encounter other kinds of ailments.