What we can expect from the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel delay

Not the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gets rid of the “evil of delay” that plagues many 2022 titles. The still recent pandemic that disrupted our lives left, among many other consequences, a rip in the future plans of many companies. The impossibility of going to their jobs meant that, over the months, the tasks overlapped and the deadlines were extended. And this, like a “domino effect”, led to many games say goodbye to their original release date.

Among these cases is the sequel to breath of the wildan Zelda which, like its predecessor, has also been the victim of a delay. Dating a while ago to end of 2022at the end of March we learned that we would have to wait until spring 2023. However, even if this entailed millions in losses for Nintendo, the truth is that hides a lot of positive news which could even be related to a hypothetical new console.

A push for the first installment and for other proposals in the series

The direct consequence of the delay of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild suffered the first installment. As revealed Games Industryand as we already told you on April 12, the original title has exponentially increased its sales. Thus, after the announcement led by Eiji Aonuma, breath of the wild sales shot up 60%. The following week, continuing its upward trend, it increased its sales another 51%. In this way, despite the negative impact it had on Nintendo’s actions, the delay of the sequel to the title of Zelda provoked an increase in sales of the original title. And this, perhaps, can be an incentive for the Big N to listen one of the biggest demands of his followers.

The successful tour of breath of the wildthe good reception of Link’s Awakening and the welcome of Skyward Sword has converted to Nintendo Switch on console The Legend of Zelda. Therefore, to alleviate the absence of the sequel, many fans are waiting for the arrival of a classic from the franchise. The Wind Waker HDreleased on Wii U, is the project most demanded by the players. After him, options like Twilight Princess HD or some reimagining in the style of Link’s Awakening they also have a lot of support, but they do not enjoy the popularity of the title cartoon. Only time will tell if this year we will have a game of Zelda or not, but in sight it is that players want with all their might so be it.

The sequel to Zelda that, after the delay, would arrive with a new console

When the continuation of breath of the wild see the light, Nintendo Switch will already be six years old. This factor, added to the secrecy surrounding the game, has caused many rumors point to a hypothetical successor to the hybrid. If true, as happened with the first installment, the title of Zelda it would come to us with a new system under its arm. However, beyond gossip and alleged leaks, little or nothing is known about a new member of the Nintendo family that does not stop denying. Therefore, until further evidence exists, the sequel to breath of the wild will continue planned solely and exclusively for the current system of the Big N.

What is certain, and is also a verifiable fact, is that this delay allows further polishing the adventure. Portals like Reddit either ScreenRant posted a few weeks ago lists of aspects that the sequel could improve. Thus, according to the users of these pages, aspects such as cities and settlements, the durability of weapons or the lack of variety of enemies should receive a facelift. If Nintendo listens to its community, in addition to working as it does, it is possible that take advantage of this extra time to polish the game. Despite years of development, the sequel to breath of the wild it is so ambitious that, even with so much time behind it, it still needs a final touch that only the company can give it. Furthermore, Miyamoto already made it clear: “A delayed game will eventually be good, but a rushed game will always be bad”.