What we know about Gorr, the new villain of Thor Love and Thunder
On May 24, the second trailer for the new Marvel Studios movie was released, Thor Love and Thunder And, if the first preview already left fans with an incredible desire to see the new film starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, this second preview has made the hype be as high as Asgard.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jrffoywRUU
Gorr the Godslayer arrives
From this second trailer we can highlight director Taika Waititi’s trademark use of comedythe reunion between Thor and Jane Foster after the events of Thor The Dark World and Russell Crowe’s first appearance as the Greek god Zeus. But without a doubt, the aspect of this second video that fans liked the most was the presentation of the film’s villain: Gorr the Godslayer, a character who will be played by Christian Bale.
What has most caught the attention of the followers of this villain is his appearance that, although it differs from that of the comics, he looks intimidating and bloodthirsty, as well as his mighty black sword. Next, we are going to explain everything that is known about this powerful enemy that promises to give our favorite Asgardian gods a few headaches.
Who is this villain?
Gorr the Godslayer is a galactic assassin whose main objective is to kill all the gods in the universe. A long time ago he was an ordinary man who lived on a planet that blindly trusted its deities. However, when his entire family was taken from him, he came to the conclusion that those gods did not exist, he disowned them, so he was expelled from his tribe.
Later he would discover that the gods did exist but that they refused to help those most in need, so he decided to undertake his crusade to end all those divinities present throughout the universe.
His weapon is known as the black Necrosword. A weapon that, in the comics, was forged by Knull the God of symbiotes, like Venom or Carnage, and which gives him enhanced abilities such as super strength, speed, superior durability, the power of flight, and most important of all, immortality. Although this powerful sword imbues him with all these abilities, he fully depends on it, so if he ever lost it… it would be game over.
Within the comics he has faced Thor on several occasions. In the first one, he met the God of Thunder in medieval Iceland, where he almost killed him, had it not been for the help of a group of local Vikings, who they ended up cutting off an arm of the fearsome Gorr.
Now we just have to wait until July 8, 2022 to see if Christian Bale does justice to such a sinister villain on the big screen. It should be remembered that in the words of Taika Waititi, the director of the film, “Gorr may be the best villain seen in the MCU.”. And you? Are you looking forward to seeing the Godslayer take on our Thunder Gods?