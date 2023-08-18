What We Know About Justin Timberlake’s Movie “Reptiles” depor-play

“Reptiles” (titled “Reptile” in English) emerges as a new release Of Netflix, ideal for those who are interested in mysteries and interesting psychological thrillers. The film stars Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake in lead roles. We provide you all the necessary details about this movie in the following lines.

It is the feature film debut of Grant Singer, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Benjamin Brewer and del Toro.

Completing the cast are celebrities such as Alicia Silverstone, Eric Bogosian, Dominic Lombardozzi, Francis Fischer, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman and Matilda Lutz.

,I think the film will be exciting for those who like to watch something that they don’t know where it will take them, where there will be twists and tricks in the film. And for those who enjoy deep, dark and mysterious things, I think you will find something exciting here.”, Said the director about the tape.

Summary of “Reptiles”

“Reptiles” is a psychological thriller based on an interesting investigation of a crime. A detective must solve the mystery, but it will be more difficult than he imagined.

Justin Timberlake as Will Grady and Frances Fisher as Camille in “Reptiles” (Photo: Netflix)

According to the official summary: “Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a detective navigates his life of illusions as he tries to discover the truth in a case in which nothing is as it seems.,

Premiere date of “Reptiles”

set to “reptile” Premieres October 6, 2023 via Netflix, So, if they want to enjoy the movie, they must have a subscription to the streaming platform.