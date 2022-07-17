What we know about ‘Pain Hustlers’, the David Yates movie for Netflix with Chris Evans and Emily Blunt

Related news

Netflix is ​​in talks with Chris Evans to star Pain Hustlers, a project for which the platform will pay more than 50 million dollars. The actress Emily Blunt and the director David Yachts They were already part of a sales package that became the biggest sale of the last edition of the Cannes Festival market in 2022. The production will start shooting at the end of August and should arrive on Netflix throughout 2023.

The film will tell the story of Liza Drake, a woman who dropped out of high school and continues to fight to give her daughter a better future. Liza gets a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in a blighted strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, grit and drive catapult her and the company into a great life where she finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Pain Hustlers has been compared in tone to movies like the big bet, The wolf of Wall Street Y The great American scam. The project promises to be a change of direction for Yates, the director of all the films in the magical universe created by JK Rowling since Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix until Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. During his 15 years dedicated to the saga, he has only directed one other film: the legend of tarzana new version of the popular character starring Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie.

Chis Evans is about to premiere on Netflix the unseen agent, a blockbuster by the Russo brothers for which the platform has paid more than 200 million dollars. Ryan Gosling stars as CIA agent Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, who has just been released from federal prison and is recruited by his supervisor Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant, but now the tables have turned and he is the target. Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down, will hunt him across the world.

