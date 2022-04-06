what we know about Peru

The anger of the Peruvians: this is how the massive protests in Lima were experienced 3:35

(CNN Spanish) — Social discontent over a State of Emergency, a widely unpopular measure in Peru, sparked strong protests in the capital Lima, prompting President Pedro Castillo late Tuesday afternoon to repeal the curfew and state of emergency. .

“Peru is not going through a good time, but we have to solve it with the powers of the State,” Castillo said on Tuesday as he left Congress where he met with the parliamentary board “in order to articulate measures for the benefit of Peruvians.” .

And while Castillo was addressing journalists announcing the end of his unpopular measure, outside the hemicycle, in Lima, a crowd was protesting and trying to get to Congress, so the Police intervened.

This is what we know about the situation in Peru.

Castillo repealed the “immovability” order

The controversial declaration of a State of Emergency in Peru did not go down well among Peruvians, which led to demonstrations in Lima, the capital, in the afternoon. From the Congress of Peru, shortly after 5 pm, President Castillo announced the repeal of said order, which among other things, included the order of immovability.

“I must announce that from now on we are going to annul this immovability that corresponds to call for the tranquility of the Peruvian people,” Castillo said in a meeting with the congressional board of directors.

Despite the curfew measure, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lima on Tuesday to ask for Castillo’s resignation.

Clashes erupted in the afternoon when riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and protesters threw stones through the windows of a building used by Peru’s judiciary.

The Minister of the Interior of Peru, Alfonso Chávarry, reported on Tuesday night that there were 15 detainees for “theft and vandalism” in the context of the protests.

Meanwhile, Castillo called for calm among Peruvians and urged those who block highways, in a carrier strike that began on March 28 due to the increase in fuel prices, not to “take advantage” of a constitutional right to generate violence.

According to Provias, there are more than 44 points that have been interrupted on various highways nationwide and 86 that are restricted.

The Peruvian Ministry of the Interior urged the demonstrators to protest without the need to resort to violence, “without disturbing public order and in strict respect for public and private property, but above all for integrity and human life,” according to a Twitter statement.

Protests leave several injured in Peru

At least 11 people were injured this Tuesday during clashes between protesters and the police in Lima, According to the Ministry of Healthin protests against the measure announced by President Castillo on Monday night.

The Ministry of Health reported that five civilians and six police officers were injured and were being treated for their injuries.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that 25 police officers from the Special Services Unit were injured during the demonstrations. Minister Alfonso Chávarry rejected the violence in the demonstrations and reported that they not only attacked police officers, but also journalists who were covering the protests. Also, according to the Minister of the Interior, the demonstrators “caused damage to the premises of the Public Ministry, the Judiciary and commercial establishments in the center of Lima.”

Castillo, who announced the curfew measure for the Lima and Callao region around 2 am and until 11:59 on April 5, had to withdraw the order after only 15 hours due to strong demonstrations against it.

Normality returns to Lima and Callao

This Wednesday normality returned to Lima and Callao, where this Tuesday there were difficulties in mobility, attention was canceled at covid vaccination points and public and private workers attended their work remotely.

The Urban Transport Authority reported that public transport services in Lima and Callao are restored and work as usual.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination centers in these areas were also reopened after closing for one day on April 5.

However, classes in the metropolitan region of Lima did not return to the usual presence this Wednesday, so they will continue to be taught virtually at least in the Peruvian capital in order to “safeguard the physical integrity and emotional health” of the students. students and the academic community in general, according to a statement from the Regional Directorate of Education of Lima (DRELM) on Twitter.

With information from Jimena de la Quintana in Lima, Claudia Rebaza in London, Stefano Pozzebon in Bogotá and Florencia Trucco in Atlanta.