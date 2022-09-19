What we know about season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy

Attention, attention fans of Grey’s Anatomy! We have new details that the characters have shared about the series and we are ready to tell you about them.

At the beginning of this year the 19th season of Grey’s, yes, the 19th, and we finally have a release date. get ready to wear cozy because our favorite surgeons will be back on October 6th this fall, but as you know if you’re a fan, there’s drama both on and off screen.

And this September 7, just over a month before the premiere, Variety confirmed that one of our favorite characters is returning: Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh.

What will change in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy?

What everyone asks is this goodbye Meredith?

Well, not so much, but after years on the show, our beloved Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, will be less present in the series. It’s not that she’s literally retiring from the series, it’s just that she’s appearing less because she has another project: she’ll be producing and starring in a new Hulu series.

According to a report from Varietywill appear only in eight episodes, but will continue to narrate them and will be as an executive producer as wellyou go girl! Although this is new and different, there is no need to panic, we will continue to see it, and it is that Ellen Pompeo has been in Grey’s since its premiere in 2005 and a fact that the report also shares is that since 2017 she has been one of the highest paid actresses in the world for her time in the Show.

The good thing is that we will have another beloved character from the first seasons, long live Addy! Variety says that Walsh returns for several chapters, for a longer arc than the two chapters in which we saw her in season 18. We hope to see her interact a lot with Amelia and with the other characters.

What other actors have said about season 19

Another star we love from Grey’sKevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) said he couldn’t share much about the new season yet but hinted that “All I can say is we’ve got these amazing new interns, who are this kind of new blood.” on the show” and also explained that the show is taking this turn where “it’s almost like we’re going back to the beginning.”

McKidd also defended Ellen Pompeo’s decision, saying that “she has been the captain of this ship for all these years, she will start producing and she needed to make room in her schedule for that (…) The fact is that she is not leaving the show, He’s just going to take a little step back and I think it’s beautiful that he still loves this series.”

Regarding the future of his character and that of Kim Raver, who plays Teddy, the actor said that of course he cannot reveal what will happen to them (if you already saw season 18, you know they got into serious trouble) and stressed that what’s coming will focus a lot on the new characters.

The actors who join the series playing the new residents will be Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr; and Alexis Floyd, whom we recently spotted on the Instagram of James Pickens Jr., another actor who has been on the series since the start, in his iconic role as Dr. Webber. Undoubtedly new things are coming at the Gray Sloan Memorial and we can’t wait to see what it will be like this October 6th.

Following: Justin Bieber cancels his Justice tour for health reasons

Explore more at: Instyle.mx