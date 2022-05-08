what we know about the accident

The most shocking images of the explosion in a hotel in Cuba 1:04

(CNN Spanish) — Police and firefighters continue to search for survivors in the rubble after an explosion on Friday morning destroyed the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, killing at least 30 people, the Cuban Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday.

Here are the keys you should know about the tragedy:

The possible cause of the explosion

Why is the Hotel Saratoga one of the most iconic in Cuba? 1:43

A gas leak is believed to have caused the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel, according to Cuba’s Presidential Office, which said more details would be forthcoming. “Everything indicates that the explosion was caused by an accident,” said the Cuban Presidential Office in a tweet.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the site of the explosion and the Hermanos Ameijeras hospital, where several victims were sent, according to images shared by the Presidential Office on Twitter.

Diaz-Canel said on Friday that the explosion “was not a bomb or an attack, it was an unfortunate accident,” after returning to the site of the explosion.

The report of the victims

The death toll after Friday’s explosion rises to 30, while 24 people remain hospitalized after the explosion, the Cuban Ministry of Health said Sunday.

On Saturday, Cuban state media reported that there were 32 dead, and the Cuban presidency said there were 26. It is not clear what accounts for this discrepancy.

|Updated information on the status of those injured in the accident of the #HotelSaratoga| So far 84 people have been injured, of which 24 are hospitalized, 30 patients have been discharged and 30 have died. 👉https://t.co/ixStBt7tFW pic.twitter.com/dglnvFT3A6 — Cuban Ministry of Public Health (@MINSAPCuba) May 8, 2022

Cuban state media reported early Saturday that rescue teams identified 22and four of them minors.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Havana, Luis Torres Iríbar, said that the search process in the place is slow because “it is about looking for corpses and survivors,” according to the official website of Cuba Granma.

Torres said all agencies are participating in these efforts. “We have the maps of the hotel, and the technology that the country has is focused on the search.”

“We are exploring the interior part of the hotel where there are supposed to be deceased people,” Torres explained, adding that rescue teams have not been able to reach all areas inside the hotel.

Among the victims are two Spanish tourists. A tourist died and another was seriously injured after the explosion, as announced this Saturday by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

“Tragic news reaches us from Cuba. A Spanish tourist has died and another Spanish citizen is seriously injured after the explosion of the Saratoga hotel,” Sanchez tweeted.

“All our love for their families and those of all the victims and injured. Our support for the Cuban people,” added Sánchez.

On Saturday, authorities said a Cuban-American woman was among the injured, according to Dalila Alba González, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Tourism.

The eyewitness account

Witnesses near the hotel described a “huge explosion” that apparently destroyed buses and cars outside the Saratoga Hotel, located in the center of the city.

Images from the scene showed the building’s at least three-story blown-up facade adorned with green and white stucco. Columns of dust and smoke could be seen rising around the rubble on the ground.

A CNN crew on the ground saw a bloodied woman being carried from the blast site. Firefighters were using their bare hands to move broken pieces of granite and stone to pull people out of the rubble. Pieces of metal awnings, balconies and large chunks of stone were scattered about 90 meters away from the hotel.

The significance of the hotel

Why is the Hotel Saratoga one of the most iconic in Cuba? 1:43

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana has a long history. The building, located steps from the Capitol, was built at the end of the 19th century and, by the 1930s, it was one of the outstanding hotels in the city.

The building where the Hotel Saratoga is located, according to the historian Carlos Venegas, had been designed to house warehouses, homes and guest houses. It was ordered to be built by the Spanish merchant Gregorio Palacios around 1879-1880, according to the hotel review.

“Gregorio Palacios, a native of Santander, was one of the richest urban owners in Havana and one of the largest contributors to the treasury,” the historian explains, citing a review of the hotel. In 1879 he signed the contract for the construction of the three-story building.

“The ground floor was a tobacco warehouse, a store and entrance halls to the four houses that occupied the main floor or second floor. The third was used as a hotel or guest house, with 43 rooms and a dining room,” he explained.

The Saratoga Hotel, which was previously located on Monte Street, was moved to this building on Prado Street around 1933.

Before it was destroyed in Friday’s explosion, the hotel’s façade retained some of its original features. Elements of the building such as bars, wooden lattices, marble stairs and columns showed how it was originally, despite the great changes that were inside the doors.