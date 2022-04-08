What we know about the blackout: more than half of customers are still without power

After more than 24 hours since Puerto Rico was left in the dark after the alleged failure of an obsolete switch at the Costa Sur plant, more than half of the clients of the LUMA Energy consortium remain without electricity service.

This was confirmed this morning by the company’s spokesman, Jose Perezwhich in an interview with WKAQ 580 indicated that at 6:00 am only 43% (660,000) of customers had electricity service.

Meanwhile, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported this morning that they managed to synchronize Unit 1 of AES Puerto Rico, which currently generates 101MW.

The secretary of the government, Noelia García, reiterated yesterday on multiple occasions that Governor Pedro Pierluisi demanded that LUMA Energy restore service to most of the country within 24 hours, but said deadline was not met.

In its last report, the consortium in charge of the administration of the transmission and distribution system of the country’s electrical network recognized that it could no longer speak of projections related to when it will be able to recover 100% of the system.

Here’s what we know so far (this list is constantly being updated):

More than 24 hours after the blackout, only 660,000 customers had electric service, according to LUMA Energy spokesman José Pérez. The municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra “are energized” through the 38,000-volt submarine cable that leaves the so-called Big Island. LUMA cannot offer an exact estimate of how long the restoration of the electrical system will take, “due to the considerable damage” in Costa Sur.

Yesterday, the president and chief executive officer of LUMA, Wayne Stensby, explained that, preliminarily, the blackout was caused by a fault in a “breaker” or switch of unit #5 of the Costa Sur power plant, in Guayanilla. The plant went out of service and, consequently, the network protection system was activated and turned off the other generators. LUMA reported that they will carry out “a detailed evaluation” of the site to determine the operation of the switches and related equipment.

Some 162,000 customers – out of a total of 1.3 million – are without drinking water service from the Water and sewage Authority because of the blackout. The figure reached 182,000.

because of the blackout. The figure reached 182,000. The Río Piedras, Mayagüez, Humacao, Aguadilla and Utuado units of the University of Puerto Rico extended their academic breaks, so they will remain closed this Friday.

Education announced that public schools will not have classes today, Friday. Fortaleza reported that today, Friday, only essential and trusted personnel are summoned to central government agencies.

The operations of the Luis Muñoz Marín airport continue to flow regularly and the flight schedule remains unchanged. The electrical service of the airport was restored from 8:00 am on Friday.

The work in the judicial dependencies of the country, including the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico, the Court of Appeals and the Office of Court Administration, will continue to be suspended today, Friday. The work of the Investigation Rooms will continue during regular hours and the Virtual Municipal Room will also be available to attend to urgent matters. Applications for protection orders, involuntary admission for mental health and other urgent matters of municipal competence may be submitted electronically.