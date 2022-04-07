What we know about the blackout that left thousands without electricity after a breakdown in Costa Sur

A little after 8:30 pm yesterday, Wednesday, a breakdown in the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla caused a general blackout throughout Puerto Rico that left thousands of subscribers without electricity service.

The Electric Power Authority (PREPA) warned last night that restoring the system could take more than 12 hours. For its part, the LUMA Energy consortium reported that it has already begun to restore service in some parts of the island.

This is what we know so far:

A general blackout was reported last night after starting a fire in the switch area at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla. The specific reasons for the failure are still unknown. LUMA attributed the blackout “potentially” to a circuit breaker failure. For its part, PREPA reported – through its social networks – that the fault occurred in a “breaker” or output switch of unit #5 of Costa Sur, 230,000 volts, turning off the plant.

PREPA indicated that restoring the system could take about 12 hours. However, only approximately 60,000 customers currently have electricity service more than 10 hours after the blackout, LUMA Energy spokesman José Pérez confirmed.

LUMA also said that “currently we have part of the transmission system from Mayagüez to Cambalache restored. We are waiting for San Juan 6 to generate in the system around 6 am, this will start the restoration in the Metropolitan Area.”

At the moment, it was not specified if he was able to connect to the San Juan 6 Unit.

The Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) reported that over 160,000 subscribers remain without water service due to the blackout.

The interim president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayra Olavarría Cruz, informed through written statements that all the campuses will enter an academic and administrative recess due to the general blackout caused by a breakdown in the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla.

The University of the Sacred Heart (USC) and the Pontifical Catholic University announced an academic recess for today, Thursday.

