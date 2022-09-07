what we know about the kidnapping and death of the Memphis teacher

What you should know about the kidnapping of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher 0:39

(CNN) — The location and manner of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher’s death have not yet been reported by authorities, but they have provided a timeline of the key events surrounding her abduction and death.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, was jogging around 4 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Friday in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis when a man chased her and forced her into a black pickup truck, authorities said.

Her husband reported her missing that morning, sparking an intense search over the weekend that led to the arrest of a suspect, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, near her home in Memphis on Saturday after investigators uncovered clues, including surveillance video of the moment of abduction, authorities said in court documents.

Fletcher’s husband told police Friday morning that she hadn’t returned from her morning walk, authorities said in an affidavit filed Sunday.

Someone found his phone on Central Avenue that morning and gave it to one of Fletcher’s relatives, who turned it over to investigators, the affidavit says.

Police then found surveillance video of the area, showing a black GMC Terrain pickup truck driving past her, according to the affidavit. In the footage, a man is seen getting out of the truck and running “aggressively” toward her before forcing her into the vehicle’s passenger seat, according to the affidavit.

The van remained in a parking lot for about four minutes when both people were already inside and then drove away, the affidavit says.

Police also analyzed a pair of sandals found at the kidnapping scene, near the victim’s phone. DNA found on the shoes matched Abston’s DNA, the affidavit says.

Surveillance footage captured at a local theater the day before Fletcher’s disappearance showed Abston wearing what authorities believe are the same Champion sandals found at the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

Investigating Abston’s residence, police discovered he lived in a house whose utilities were registered to a female GMC Terrain vehicle owner, the court document says.

Investigators then interviewed Abston’s employer, who said he drove a GMC Terrain pickup and verified his phone number. Investigators checked Abston’s cell phone records, which showed that he was near the crime scene at the time of Fletcher’s abduction, according to the affidavit.

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force found a GMC Terrain near Abston’s residence Saturday morning, and it had the same distinguishable damage and partial license plate information seen on the surveillance footage of Fletcher’s kidnapping, the affidavit reads.

The task force saw him standing in the driveway of the home and took him into custody on Saturday, according to the court document.

Police have not said what led them to the empty duplex where Fletcher’s body was found. That duplex was in the 1600 block of Victor Street, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said. That’s about a half-mile drive from the address authorities gave for her brother’s home, a 12-mile drive from the site of the alleged kidnapping, and about a 25-mile drive from her own home.

Then on Tuesday, police identified Fletcher as the person found dead Monday in the back of a vacant duplex in the Tennessee city.

Abston will be arraigned Wednesday on charges including premeditated murder, in addition to kidnapping and other charges he has already faced, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.