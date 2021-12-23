What we know about the new vaccine against all variants: the announcement

Directly from America, a new vaccine against all variants. Scientists belonging to the United States military are said to be developing a vaccine designed to protect against current and future mutations of the virus, even those not yet detected. The results are expected to be announced within weeks, a lead researcher at Defense One military news agency said Tuesday.

What do we know about the vaccine effective against all variants

Dr Kayvon Modjarrad, director of infectious diseases at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, told Defense One that the results of the first human studies of their new vaccine against Covid they are expected “within a few weeks”.

The vaccine was designed to address the Covid variants currently detected and also possible new – future – mutations of Coronavirus. Unlike other vaccines, the researchers explained, this appears to be the case consisting of a protein with 24 different faces, on which scientists can attack Spike proteins of different variants, which train the immune system to recognize many types of viruses.

According to a study published last week in Science Translational Medicine, initial trials of the vaccine on non-human primates spawned strong antibody responses which protected both the original strain causing Covid, as well as variants of the virus, and even other Coronaviruses, such as the SARS-CoV-1 virus which spread around the world in the early 2000s. These findings, therefore, propelled Army scientists to initiate the first human studies, the results of which – as already mentioned – should be announced in a few weeks.

What we already know is that the vaccine it can be stored at a wide range of temperatures, which could facilitate its distribution around the world, while its apparent ability to protect against other Coronaviruses could help ward off future viruses beyond Covid-19.

The new US Army vaccine also works against the Omicron variant

The initial enthusiasm that followed the news, reported by various media (Americans and beyond), however, prompted the scientists of the US military to immediately make a clarification: “The Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle platform is designed to protect against a series of SARS-CoV-2 variants and variants of SARS origin, but has not been tested on the Omicron variant“.

“WRAIR scientists are encouraged by the first data from preclinical studies and tests are underway against variants in a neutralization test in the laboratory – reads a press note published on the website of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Wednesday 22 December. -. Researchers are currently analyzing data from Phase 1 human trials final results of the Phase 1 study will be made public once the analysis is completed and published in a peer-reviewed journal. “

Meanwhile, cases of Omicron variant increase all over the world (here the numbers relating to infections in Italy), while the authorities continue to work on the introduction of new restrictions in view of Christmas. Here the regions most at risk in our country.