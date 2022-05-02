What we know about the rare hepatitis in children | Univision News

The ECDC describes these cases as acute and severe hepatitis with markedly elevated transaminases (some enzymes that are found in the cells of different tissues of organs such as the liver, heart, kidneys, brain, pancreas, etc.), which often occurs with jaundice (yellow discoloration of the skin). Sometimes they come first gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and can occur in under 16 years old. If a patient meets all these criteria, says the ECDC, “the doctor is encouraged to notify his or her national institute of public health.”