What we know about the rare hepatitis in children | Univision News

In April 2022, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an alert after detecting an unusual increase in hepatitis cases in children.
The hepatitis It is a disease that causes liver damage and inflammation, normally caused by different viruses (A, B, C, D and E). However, in reported cases none of these pathogens have been identified [que originan esta enfermedad]so currently It is considered to be a hepatitis of unknown origin.
Until April 26, 2022, cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin were detected in the United Kingdom, some countries in Europe (including Spain), the United States and Israel. We tell you what is known so far.
What is this hepatitis?
The ECDC describes these cases as acute and severe hepatitis with markedly elevated transaminases (some enzymes that are found in the cells of different tissues of organs such as the liver, heart, kidneys, brain, pancreas, etc.), which often occurs with jaundice (yellow discoloration of the skin). Sometimes they come first gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and can occur in under 16 years old. If a patient meets all these criteria, says the ECDC, “the doctor is encouraged to notify his or her national institute of public health.”
Although the clinical description goes up to 16 years, the vast majority of patients are less than six years old.
According to the latest balance of the WHO, Until April 21, 169 cases of hepatitis have been reported child of unknown origin [114 en Reino Unido, 13 en España, 12 en Israel, nueve en Estados Unidos, seis en Dinamarca, menos de cinco en Irlanda, cuatro en Países Bajos, cuatro en Italia, dos en Noruega y en Francia, y uno en Rumanía y Bélgica respectivamente].
Public health professionals work to find out what causes these hepatitis and cross data from patients that give clues about the disease. Since no trace was detected in any of the samples. any of the viruses that usually cause the disease, The hypothesis that these could have been the origin has been ruled out.
Another of the The first hypotheses ruled out is that these cases of hepatitis were a secondary effect of the vaccines against covid-19since when the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched the first health alert, none of the patients had received a dose of this vaccine.
The ECDC, WHO and UKHSA have explicitly rejected this hypothesis in their reports on this hepatitis.
On the other hand, the ECDC found no foods, drinks, or personal habits that are common between cases, based on information they collected from patient questionnaires. The WHO, for its part, does not consider that international travel or links with other countries are determining factors of this disease.
Adenovirus infection, which causes colds and pneumonia, was detected in most cases
These are, from most to least important According to the available information, the hypotheses that are valued in the technical summary:
- An cofactor [un factor sumado a otros] that affects the child population and that causes adenovirus infections (group of viruses that causes illnesses such as colds, conjunctivitis, or pneumonia) are more severe or trigger an immunopathology variant of an adenovirus.
- An drug, toxin, or environmental exposure.
- An new pathogen acting alone or with other infections.
- A new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The listing is based on tests performed on patients with this hepatitisalthough the same tests are not done in all cases.
From this information it is concluded that the adenoviruses (more specifically, the type 41F) is the most common pathogen, having been detected in 40 of these 53 cases.
Another possibility, López-Goñi points out, “is that it was a common adenovirus, but now it had a more serious impact on children with a weakened immune system from lack of exposure to other pathogens due to confinement and other measures during the pandemic.”
This is a cofactor: an adenovirus infection to which is added being more susceptible to diseases due to having ‘untrained’ defenses.
The virus that causes covid-19 is also closely watched. Although there is not a majority presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the cases, it was not ruled out that a previous coronavirus infection could be another cofactor in these hepatitis.
The ‘problem’ with this virus, according to the UKHSA, is that interpreting its data is difficult because of “the cumulative prevalence (number of people who have and have had a disease) in the population”. Similarly, it is not ruled out that it is a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, although there is no evidence of it and it is one of the weakest hypotheses.
