what we know about the shooting suspect near Chicago

(CNN) — Robert E. Crimo III, identified by police as the person suspected of shooting and killing six people and wounding dozens more Monday morning at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, near Chicago, has been arrested. , authorities said Monday night.

Police believe the suspected shooter opened fire shortly after 10 a.m. Central time from the rooftop of a business near the parade route. The weapon was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” said Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Here’s what we know about the suspected attacker:

The suspect was arrested hours after the shooting.

Federal, state and local authorities identified Crimo the Monday after the shooting and asked for the public’s help locating him, saying he was believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit.

Robert E. Crimo III was seen by a north Chicago deputy attempting to make a traffic stop, then fled and led officers on a brief chase before being taken into custody in Lake Forest, Illinois, authorities said Monday. the night. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

In video taken by a bystander, police can be heard ordering Crimo to get out of the vehicle. Policemen with guns drawn are seen as Crimo exits the vehicle with his hands in the air.

The suspect posted violent images online

The alleged shooter posted music videos online that he apparently made himself that featured sinister lyrics and animated scenes of gun violence.

A video shows a cartoon animation of a stick figure gunslinger, resembling Crimo’s appearance, in tactical gear making an attack with a rifle.

In another video, a cartoon character similar to Robert E. Crimo III is depicted lying face down on the ground in a pool of his own blood surrounded by police officers with their guns drawn.

Facebook and Twitter accounts believed to belong to Crimo were deleted after authorities named him as a person of interest.

Digital evidence helped investigators identify suspect

Law enforcement officers “processed a significant amount of digital evidence today that helped investigators” identify Crimo as a suspect, Covelli said late Monday.

Police labeled Robert E. Crimo III a “person of interest” during their pursuit after the shooting, to which Covelli said, “Calling someone a suspect or a person of interest, it’s really synonymous… This individual is believed to be was responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue. Charges have not yet been approved at this time, and we are a long way from that.”

Highland Park police identified the suspect as 22 years old, but a subsequent FBI bulletin reported him as 21.

CNN has contacted authorities for more information.

Suspect’s uncle saw no warning signs

An uncle of the suspect told CNN he saw no warning signs leading him to believe his nephew was involved in such a tragedy.

“I am heartbroken,” said Paul A. Crimo, expressing remorse for the families of the victims, adding that he spoke at length with police Monday about his nephew.

The suspect lives in an apartment behind his father’s house, Paul said, adding that he last saw his nephew Sunday night looking at his computer and not acting out of the ordinary.