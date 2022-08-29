what we know about their 2nd wedding with great fanfare

Nothing is too big or too beautiful to celebrate their love. After their union in a small committee celebrated in Las Vegas on July 16, the round 2 of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will take place from this Friday, August 19 in the magnificent property of the actor located in Riceboro, in the State of Georgia.

According to the American media Page Six, the festivities should last 3 days and will be covered in the media by the prestigious magazine vogue. After a dinner organized on Friday, a ceremony is planned for Saturday, before a big barbecue and picnic to conclude this festive weekend. The entire event was entrusted to Colin Cowie, a wedding planner who has worked with the singer in the past.

Our colleagues had access to a detail that will be scrutinized by all fans of the couple nicknamed “Bennifer”: Jennifer Lopez’s dress. This should be signed Ralp Lauren couture, and will be made to measure in Italy. Ben Affleck “wants all the attention on her on their big day,” a source told the magazine.

We also know a little more about the guest list. Casey AffleckBen’s brother, Matt Damon or even the television presenter jimmy kimmel should be part of it.

After this wedding with great pomp, will the couple go on honeymoon for the second time? In July, the two stars had chosen the city of light to celebrate their love. They had notably been photographed leaving a chic restaurant, during a cruise on the Seine or even after a visit to the Louvre and Orsay museums.

