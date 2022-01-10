what we know new about the wild Christmas movie

The producer of Red One, which will probably arrive at the end of 2022, reveals new details on the Christmas film starring Dwayne Johnson that we know is an action comedy.

Impossible to keep up with Dwayne Johnson, which links the sound name to a multiplicity of projects and which tells us about its daily life through its Instagram page. All this to say that if you don’t remember a Christmas movie called Red One that will see him as the protagonist, you are forgiven, as long as you read the news of which the manufacturer informs us Hiram Garcia.

What we knew about Red One

In June we told you that Red One it was from Amazon Studios, which the director was Jake Kasdan, that it was going to be an action movie and that he’d think about writing it Chris Morgan, screenwriter of Hobbs & Shaw and most of the films in the saga of Fast & Furious. We didn’t know much about the plot, but the following mysterious description came from the film: “An action-adventure comedy around the world, imagining a whole new universe to be explored within Christmas movies.” In giving you the news, we also wondered if the Red One of the title alluded to Santa Claus and if so The Rock, who has already impersonated the tooth fairy, and therefore an imaginary figure giver of gifts to children, would have interpreted it.

The new details on the film

In an interview with Collider, Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Production (to which we also owe Red Notice, Black Adam and the next Jumanji) has provided us with valuable information about the Christmas movie with Dwayne Johnson. Here are his words:

What I can tell you is a great Christmas movie. We always wanted to make a Christmas movie, but not invent the typical Christmas movie with something extra, and I mean the tone of the film. We looked for something that was consistent with what Dwayne Johnson does and how he does, and what he is capable of giving back to us. We have the idea for a hilarious Christmas movie, but with the tone of Hobbs & Shaw and above all with the tone and atmosphere of Guardians of the Galaxy, because we are dealing with a series of crazy elements of Christmas mythology, we overturn a lot of clichés and we have a number of ambitious action scenes around the world.

Hiram Garcia then went into detail on the work the film’s creative team is doing:

One of the things we like about this project is that we couldn’t find, out of all the Christmas movies that have been made, one that was similar to this one, at least in terms of tone and aspect ratio, so we’re thrilled because we’re doing it. something untried. While we are talking about it with Jake Jake Kasdan and Chris Morgan, we feel more and more thrilled thinking about how we will turn all the mythology about Christmas that people are well aware of, doing something fantastic that will make the holidays even more enjoyable and real.

Dwayne Johnson will not be Santa Claus

The source of our news finally informs us that Dwayne Johnson will not interpret Santa Claus, as he said, always in the fall Hiram Garcia: