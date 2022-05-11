What we know so far about the second part of Dirty Dancing

If the film industry knows anything, it is take advantage of the possibilities of a successful film to extend its reach. For this reason, remakes, prequels, sequels, and in recent times thematic series and spin offs, which deal with a particular character, are common; What Better Call Saulfor breaking bad. Now the turn came to a classic: Dirty Dancingfrom 1987.

Since 2020, a possible sequel to the film has been reported. It would not be the first time that the wake of the original film has been used again; in 2004 premiered the prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights‘, with Mexican actor Diego Luna in the lead. Also a series for television, released in 2017, 2017 with abigail breslin Y Colt Prattes in the main roles.

But this time, it would be nothing less than a continuation of the original story; that of the well-off girl, Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Gray), who falls in love with Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), a dance instructor. The production will be in charge of Lionsgate and there are already some details about it.

“‘Dirty Dancing’ is more than a movie: it’s a cultural touchstone that continues to be a rite of passage,” says Erin Westerman, president of production at Lionsgate in statements collected by US media. “As we approached the next chapter, we knew we had to honor the depth, relevance and warmth of the original.”

The direction of the film was given to Jonathan Levine, 45-year-old director, that in his filmography he has comedy-oriented titles, such as Warm Bodies (2013), The Night Before (2015), long shot (2019), and the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, where he was able to direct Nicole Kidman. On this occasion she will also have a role as producer and co-writer of the script with actress Elizabeth Chomko.

“Although the Dirty Dancing original has always been one of my favorite movies, i never imagined i would direct the sequel”, Levine said in a statement. “In co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of ’90s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original film to ’90s hip-hop. I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer romance and dance to a generation of new fans.. And to those of a lifetime, I promise that we will not ruin your childhood. We will approach the task with sophistication, ambition and, above all, love.”

The mention of actress Jennifer Grey, the original protagonist, is not casual. She is expected to reprise her role as Baby 35 years after playing her. In addition, she will have a role as a producer. “We have been lucky to have Jennifer as our guide. and we are delighted to have Jonathan at his side at the helm, because everything he does is textured and romantic, it always gives us goosebumps”, details Erin Westerman.

Regarding the other protagonist, actor Patrick Swayze the main difficulty lies in the fact that he died in 2009, after suffering an aggressive cancerr. The specialized media indicate that the production has sounded out Swayze’s family to see how to incorporate him in some way in the sequel. So far there are no more details regarding the chosen formula, or other names to be included in the cast.

Regarding the plot, there are no details about it. There is also no known synopsis or time frame; It is estimated that if the original took place in 1963, the sequel should be set thirty years later, that is, in the early 90’s; in fact, it is speculated that the film will include hop hop and music of the time, as well as original compositions. The media speculate with a possible release date in 2024.