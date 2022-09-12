What We Learned About The New ‘Avatar’ Movie From D23 Exhibition Images

Outspoken filmmaker James Cameron came to Disney’s fan convention, the D23 Expo, via live video from New Zealand, striking a conciliatory tone. “Hopefully you see something today,” he said of his long-awaited and delayed sequel to 2009’s “Avatar,” “and decide if it was all worth it.”

Avatar: The Way of Water, a follow-up 13 years in the making, will finally arrive on December 16. Cameron said the actual production time for the 3D film, which will take audiences back to the sci-fi moon of Pandora and its blue-skinned natives the Na’vi, was about five years. “The Way of Water” was filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, which is set to land in 2024.

So what did the public see on Saturday morning at the Anaheim Convention Center? A lot of technological beauty and multiple scenes that were heavy on the plot of “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

The Good: There were audibles at the beginning of about six different snippets of the movie, rumored to be around three hours long. We begin patiently, with Cameron exploring an intergalactic coral reef with a clear desire to charm audiences with alien fish. There were bloated creatures, blue and white, and others in bright, fast-moving schools. The 3-D was relaxing, and Cameron let the camera linger, as this moment was designed to allow the audience to enjoy and reacquaint themselves with Pandora.

Instead of following the Marvel formula of putting together a sizzling trailer or video, Cameron and his team opted to showcase select moments from the film. Therefore, the clips focused on the “Avatar” lore.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is set a generation after the first film. Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri now have a full Na’vi family, including a recast of Sigourney Weaver as her adopted daughter, Kiri. In the first film, Weaver played the scientist heading up the program that allowed humans and Na’vi to interact, and while we get a glimpse of that character in “Way of Water,” clips from the D23 Expo made it clear that Kiri is a central character in the story.

“Avatar” focused on the conflict between humans and the 12-foot-tall, blue-hued Na’vi. The two species are able to communicate through a program that creates avatars: genetically engineered anatomy that essentially allows human minds to control Na’vi bodies. Sully in the first movie is a disabled Marine who comes to life when he embodies a Na’vi. At D23 Expo, the cast and Jon Landau, Cameron’s producing partner, said that a central theme of the second film is how far we will go to protect the family.

“The whole movie is about protecting family and protecting family love,” Worthington said. “On many levels: the communal family, the family we choose. We have all been through COVID and realized that the currency of love and being with your family is paramount to what life is and is worth fighting for.”

I was left wondering how it all fitted together as we transitioned from the grandeur of a reef to a science lab, where we saw glimpses of avatar bodies and hints at some drama when it comes to discovering Kiri’s parents. However, before we got a sense of who’s who and how they’re related, we were taken to a prisoner of war scene, where members of the Sully clan had been taken captive by what appeared to be human like Na’vi avatars. A fight breaks out, and “Way of Water” will be violent, as audiences watch as an arrow fired from Neytiri’s bow pierces a skull. In Cameron’s world, even gunshots burst into multicolored orange.

Things got a little harder to follow from there, as we went back to an argument between Sully and Neytiri, with children peering through holes in their yurt-like shelter (it’s a tent used by nomads in the steppes of Central Asia). Cameron’s camera showed us the fight from the perspective of the little ones, hinting that family conflict, and its effects across generations, will be a theme. While audiences got around eight minutes of footage, including a scene that showed the Sully family still being seen as outsiders among their peers, it was the moments when Cameron allowed audiences to explore Pandora that shot up.

A closing segment, with the Sully family learning how to ride a giant sea creature with an eel’s neck and long, flowing fins, showed that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be able to evoke awe. But for the film to reach the heights of its predecessor, Cameron and his team are clearly banking on the drama of a Na’vi family. “When we finished in the first part, they chose each other and fought together,” Saldana said, “so the continuation of that bond meant that they were going to grow as a family and have a family.”

When it was released in 2009, “Avatar” became an instant phenomenon, with audiences flocking to see its advances in CGI and 3-D technology. The war-focused sci-fi adventure had big themes: anti-imperialism, the dangers of environmental waste, and the need for conservation among them. The heart of the film, however, was Sully and Neytiri’s romance, with Sully’s internal crisis between her attachment to her and her military duties driving the narrative.

The success of “Avatar” was fueled by “you have to see it to believe it” word of mouth, as the film would go on to become the highest-grossing theatrical release of all time, grossing over $2.8 billion. at the worldwide box office. It’s a title that briefly lost out to 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The original “Avatar” returns to theaters on September 23.

At the time of its release, it was considered a potentially culture-transforming film in the same way as the original “Star Wars.” In reviewing it, then-Times critic Kenneth Turan wrote that Cameron’s “Avatar” returned “a sense of wonder to the cinematic experience that had been lost for too long.”

While the film was not without its critics, with even Turan noting that it is “definitely not into breaking new narrative ground”, with some seeing Sully as the embodiment of the “white savior” narrative cliché, his spectacle was too big to be denied. . But has 13 years been too long to stoke the passion of the audience again?

At D23 Expo, the public was clearly ready to welcome the cast, especially Weaver. The actor, who first worked with Cameron on the 1986 film “Aliens,” has since become a regular collaborator with the director, including on the 2021 National Geographic documentary “Secrets of the Whales.” Weaver had the D23 Expo audience laughing when asked about playing a young Na’vi member of the Sully family.

“Only Jim is crazy enough to have written this character for me,” Weaver said.

Still, in more recent years, “Avatar” has probably become better known for its oft-delayed journey back to the movies than its initial show. Cameron recognized him on Saturday morning. “Everyone has been waiting a long time to finally see something,” he said.

A sequel to “Avatar” was first announced in 2010, when Cameron said he planned to film the second and third installments of the franchise back-to-back. So, the hope was that the films would be released in 2014 and 2015. At that time, Cameron also stated that they would be independent films.

Cameron has regularly spoken of his struggles writing the projects, and as his ambitions for them grew, most of the news related to the films was announcements of delayed release dates. Until Disney’s announcement that the film would be released in December 2022 consolidated the return of “Avatar”. A total of five films are still planned.

“Avatar” never completely left the public consciousness. Disney, long before completing the acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, opened a land themed around the film in 2017 at its Animal Kingdom park at Walt Disney World in Florida. The land is significantly set after the events of the film, when humans and Na’vi coexist peacefully and are equally dedicated to restoring and preserving Pandora’s natural habitat. Sully and Neytiri’s characters do not appear on earth, as he uses the film’s setting as an opportunity to explore ecological issues.

To read this note in Spanish click here.