what we notice in others is in us

Based on introspection, this tool helps to see the world in a positive way, to recognize and heal what prevents us from progressing, and to eliminate those discussions or misunderstandings that can sometimes arise.

Everything we see in other people is a reflection of what lives inside us, Yoshinori Noguchi points out in his book “The Law of the Mirror”. It is a very interesting concept, especially when we notice something that we dislike in another person, since it assumes that that negative thing lives in us.

“It is a defense mechanism through which we attribute to others those traits of our personality that we do not want to see or recognize in ourselves”, also mentions the famous psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud.

The law of the mirror is an exercise of awareness and self-knowledge that helps the person to heal interpersonal relationships with their environment, family, friends, acquaintances, co-workers or neighbors. It is an objective observation of the feelings that they cause, why and is based on four laws.

– The first affirms that everything that annoys, irritates, angers or wants to change someone is within us, and it is something that we do not want to accept or see.

– The second law mentions that if someone criticizes us and it bothers us or hurts, it means that it is repressed.

– The third explains that everything that others judge of us and seek to change, but does not affect us, belongs to the other and it is their responsibility to improve it.

– While the fourth and last one says that all the qualities of the other and those things that we like and do us good about others, also lives in us.

It can also happen that we meet someone and we don’t like them because their attitude or beliefs reflect the opposite of who we are. In that case, the refusal to bond with that person is natural because “his mirror of him” shows us something that we are not, nor do we want to be.

How to apply the law of the mirror?

The main thing is introspection and empathy. We must analyze the people around us, what they make us feel and also our own reactions and actions. In this way we can also decipher what we need to work on and improve in ourselves.

A good exercise is to make a list of thanks to the people who annoy and irritate us, since they are bringing to light what prevents us from improving as people, on the other hand, it is also important to recognize those who we owe forgiveness for having criticized them , judged or offended in any way.

“In order to improve our relationships with others, we must first make peace with the only enemy that we have had, that we have and that we can continue to have throughout our lives. And to know it, we just have to look in the mirror”, explains Borja Vilaseca, writer, disseminator and lecturer on personal development.

For Borja, the mirror reflects all the erroneous and limiting beliefs with which we distort our way of seeing others. “The external is always a reflection of the internal, since what is observed is actually a projection of the observer. So much so that people do not see us as we are, but as people are, ”he adds.

Finally, the popularizer argues that when we realize that we are co-creators of what we feel and experience within ourselves, we assume the responsibility of healing the emotional wounds caused by our egocentric interpretations and reactions.

