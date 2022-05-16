What We Suspect The Cast Of Grey’s Anatomy Thinks About The Series Finale

During the event celebrating Grey’s Anatomy’s 400th episode, several cast members spoke about the possibility of the show ending. No one could give a definitive answer. But they did suggest that viewers are hungry for more, and that there are more stories to tell.

Despite the rumors about the end of Grey’s Anatomy, the cast will return for season 19.

The stars of the ABC show admitted that it’s hard to see it ending now.

The series could end with season 19, but could continue if the production decides.

Grey’s Anatomy It just celebrated 400 episodes on the books, and the medical drama shows no signs of slowing down. For years, fans have wondered when the doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital would pack it up. However, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is already confirmed, and several cast members admitted that they still don’t see the series ending.

Grey’s Anatomy won’t end with season 18 and that’s already good news

Grey’s Anatomy is nearing the end of its 18th season, which many fans believed would be the last of the drama. ABC. Despite that speculation, the network renewed the series for another round in January. Ellen Pompeo she will return as Meredith Grey, and has also been promoted to executive producer.

Those worried that Ellen Pompeo would say goodbye to the series no doubt breathed a sigh of relief at the news. Of course, just as many fans have wondered if the show has lasted long enough. In celebration of Grey’s Anatomy’s 400th episode, several cast members touched on that theme. They’re still not sure the conclusion is in sight, and they offered a compelling reason why the series might continue.

“It’s hard to imagine it closing now,” Camilla Luddington said.

Owen Hunt actor Kevin McKidd expressed a similar sentiment. He added that the cast believed that season 18 would mark the end. However, he went on to discuss why a series like Grey’s Anatomy could go on for much longer. From the looks of it, the Grey’s Anatomy cast is there until the creators say “no more” or run out of stories to tell. McKidd’s words make the latter seem unlikely.

Grey’s Anatomy: Will the cast break up after the 19th season of the ABC drama?

With Grey’s Anatomy still so popular after 19 seasons, it’s hard to say if the end is in sight, especially with the cast agreeing to move on in their roles. Of course, many actors have left the series over the years. and the creator Shonda Rhimes stated that the departure of Ellen Pompeo will announce the end. Pompeo’s contract was only renewed for one more year. That means season 19 could very well be the last. But after all the rumors that Season 18 would wrap up, it’s probably best to wait for concrete news.

The other cast members are right that medical developments lend themselves to new stories every day. Hopefully, they’ll find a way to continue giving viewers what they love while keeping things fresh.