What we suspected about Gal Gadot’s Tesla

The world-renowned actress, Gal Gadot, shares a great passion for high-end cars. Thanks to the high salaries she received as an actress, she was able to add an incredible Tesla to her garage. She learns more about this flashy car that the Israeli celebrity drives below.

August 20, 2022 5:40 p.m.

The actress born in Israel, Gal Gadot, saw his career catapulted to fame after playing Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furious. In these blockbuster movies, she was able to share filming with big movie stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Dwayne Johnsonamong others.

Gisele’s character allowed her to get great leading roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe and the one of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice). For this 2021 film where she acted alongside Ryan ReynoldsGadot received a salary of $20 million.

With high salaries like this, she was able to satisfy her passion for high end cars and filled his garage with several of them. In his luxurious collection of vehicles we can find a Mini Cooper Sa cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Typea BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X. The latter is valued at approximately 140 thousand dollars.

As we suspected the Tesla Model X is an ideal car for the actresssince it has a comfortable and spacious cabin where you can fit a maximum of 7 passengers. This must be very useful for her, since she can use it to go for a walk with her family, made up of her husband yaron varsano and his three daughters, Soul, Maya Y Daniella.

This vehicle driven by who gives life to the Wonder Womanhas two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. Together, they generate a combined power of 671 horsepower with which they can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.