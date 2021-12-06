what we talked about in 2021 on Facebook and Instagram

The developers of the Meta group analyzed the words that registered peaks in use in online discussions on the two social networks.

With the end of the year, social networks and sharing platforms generally take stock of what their users have posted or liked mostly within their apps in the previous 12 months, and the Meta group is no exception. After all, the multinational founded by Mark Zuckerberg includes two of the most popular social networks in the world – that is Facebook and Instagram – in which hundreds of millions of users have told and commented on their stories or the news of the moment. Here is what came out of the analysis of the developers, which they isolated the words that recorded peaks in use in 2021 within the two apps.

Current events in 2021 according to social media

Frequent terms in current affairs include obvious topics such as vaccine and it state of emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with Bitcoin (cryptocurrency was the protagonist of another formidable year), to hibernation and the concept of artificial intelligence, perhaps precisely in relation to the use within social networks as a content moderation system.

Social issues

2021 – underlines the Meta group – was also a precious year for the debate on the theme of gender identity: among the most published and commented words according to the multinational are precisely gender identity, sexual orientation, e transphobia. The most heated and participatory discussions in terms of social issues have concerned disability, human rights, divorce, femicide and genocide.

The climate crisis

The health of the planet and its ecosystems was also among the most popular topics of discussion in the year that is drawing to a close. Sustainability posts and comments abounded on Facebook and Instagram – with electric cars, energy saving e sustainable mobility in the lead – and on the future of the planet – with a focus on biodiversity, climate and sea level.

Not just emergencies

There was obviously no lack of discussions and sharing on lighter issues. The interventions ranged between artists and cultural phenomena from Banksy to Eurovision contest, passing through Frida Khalo; among the most desired travel destinations are the Aeolian Islands and the Amalfi Coast in Italy, e Lisbon and Corfu abroad; in sport the absolute protagonists were the Summer Olympic Games and VIPs of the world of football, including Bonucci, Dybala and Mourinho; the soundtrack of Stories and Reel on Facebook and Instagram included Cold Heart by Elton John feat. DuaLipa, Until They Bury Me by Blanco, The Most Beautiful of Mecna, MAMMAMIA by Måneskin and My Heart Goes (La Di Da) by Becki Hill.