What we will eat in 2022: the 12 food trends of the Cook year

The toto-food arrived, on time as every year: what will we eat in 2022? Although the answer is broad and complex, we can put some firm points: new (and curious) ingredients are appearing on the shelves of large-scale distribution, in the kitchens of chefs and on social media, alongside macro-trends regarding consumption and purchasing habits that have started to take root for some time. The general picture, in full global crisis for the fourth wave of Covid, that of a world that has to face the rising cost of materialsprime basic, from wheat to coffee, and therefore must try to calm prices and look for valid alternatives. And then there is the environmental alarm that weighs on the choices of consumers, especially young people: one is therefore spreading Reducetarian food culture where meat is limited and, when possible, replaced by non-animal alternatives. And in which vegetables become a real super-food.

