what went wrong – Libero Quotidiano





Little Ryan is dead. The news comes a few minutes after that of the extraction from the well in which he fell on Tuesday, more than a hundred hours ago. A news that freezes the blood, given that the first rumors showed that the five-year-old boy had been recovered in life: immediate transport by helicopter to one of the closest and best-equipped hospitals in the Morocco.

But apparently for Ryan there was nothing to do: according to Al Jazeera, which cites Moroccan official sources, the little one would die. For now it is certain that the rescue operations had become complicated, to the point of being described as in one “Critical phase” after the optimism that had spread in the afternoon, when the rescue seemed imminent. After days of excavation, a team of doctors went to the tunnel built specifically to get him out: at first it seemed that they had managed to bring him back up alive.

An Associated Press correspondent saw him wrapped in a blanket, but then the cold shower came while there were still hundreds of people on the spot. The latter had observed the operations of the rescuers and had exulted at the sight of the rescuers: unfortunately it seems to have been all in vain.