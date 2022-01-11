what went wrong with a wrong cinecomic

The two Amazing Spider-Man didn’t have an easy time. The first still had something to save himself for, starting with an incipit very close to the idea of ​​Spider-Man that we told you in our special on why The Amazing Spider-Man is to be re-evaluated. Then there was Andrew Garfield who was taking his first steps as Spidey, and the chemistry with Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone was perfect.

But if the first chapter was already creaking, it is with the second that the whole castle of cobwebs collapsed. Marc Webb tried to put everything into it, filling it with elements only to end up with a handful of flies. Then let’s go and see together five reasons why The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t work, despite having a perfect Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

Electro does not shock

Let’s start with the villain, the one who even gives the subtitle to the film. Electro just doesn’t work. Already the character is sketched in a spooky way before acquiring the powers. The loser scientist and outsider in both appearance and character was just too over the top. And already basic seemed not to have the right bite to be at least dangerous. But in the most classic of clichés, the bullied good turns into a vengeful villain. Except that Electro’s motivations are really unstable to be able to empathize with him.

He feels betrayed by Spider-Man because he idealized him, and in too short a time it goes from worshiping him to wanting to kill the hero and destroy the city. Furthermore, his look has never really convinced fans of Marvel comics especially. Not the best for the cover villain who should have conquered the fears of the spectators.

Oscorp everywhere

Then there is the question of Oscorp. From the first film everything seemed connected, but in the second chapter it was wanted at all costs make Oscorp queen of all evil. But without giving the right space to each element. The dying Norman Osborn, although there were hints of his illness already in the first chapter, thus becomes a deus ex machina out of thin air, because the sowings for his legacy were not enough.

As if everything within the world of Amazing Spider-Man was attributable to the company. A bit easy to justify all the plots that the sequel had created: yet it would have taken little, that is to give the figure of Norman Osborn much more space than the small amount of time allowed him, so as to have more charisma and a different specific weight in the story’s articulations. It was certainly a useful element for the future, but in this film it only adds meat to the fire in a too sketchy way.

Peter Parker’s parents

Another problem is the use of Peter’s parents. Where their dramatic absence, in the first film, was functional to the characterization of the young Parker to outline his condition as an orphan, their use in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 becomes almost redundant. We see them in a flashback of the opening scene of the film, intent on fleeing and losing their lives. In fact, they too will turn out to be victims of Oscorp.

Norman Osborn wanted to create biological weapons with the help of Richard Parker, and when he refused, he had it eliminated. But the question of parents is again too much of a waste. It doesn’t add much to the plot, if not some sort of anticipation for a third film ever made: in fact we were telling you just what The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would have been like, never released in theaters. In addition there is precisely the cut scene between Peter and his father, which should have opened the clone saga in the third chapter. In short, even the question of parents was yet another additional element of a film that already had a lot to talk about. And that perhaps he would have deserved a leaner and leaner script.

Harry Osborn and the Goblin: too much meat on the fire

Unhappy is also the management of Harry Osborn and all the elements involved. Having so many to keep in the balance, unfortunately the relationship between Harry and Peter is lost. A crucial link for the development of the plot. We simply cannot fully justify the villain drift and the madness of young Osborn, written too quickly. And even less with the hatred he begins to feel for Spidey first and then for Peter.

It all seems really too much, as if you had stumbled upon it same overcrowding error as Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. We have the genesis of Electro, the question of Peter’s parents, the involvement of Oscorp, the birth of the Goblin and finally Rhino and the Sinister Six. Too much meat in the fire to be able to give all these elements the same space. And in fact, paradoxically, each of them suffers from it, never deepened to the right point.

Not to mention that even the Goblin look is too over the top. His half-monster-human version doesn’t work very well. As well as that of Rhino, which appeared only at the end of the film when it was sold as one of the villains of the film. And even its giant rhino-shaped exoskeleton arouses a bit of bad taste rather than the heartfelt homage to the comic.

Spider-Man and Gwen

We close with something that on paper could have been perfect, but even in this case managed badly. That is the relationship between Peter and Gwen. Their story is far too stereotyped and pushed to the side of a teen drama to have the emotional depth necessary to close it. And it is a great pity since the chemistry between the two is spontaneous and genuine.

Unfortunately, the tone has never been deepened, making the love between Pete and Stacy a little too two-dimensional. The attempt to create a more adolescent story could be an interesting avenue, but it remains too anchored to the comics and unable to find his own soul. And with such an emotionally devastating conclusion, it really felt the bitter aftertaste of yet another wasted opportunity.