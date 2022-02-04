What went wrong with Clint Eastwood’s film with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Tonight on Iris starting at 21:10 back on the air J. Edgarfilm directed by Clint Eastwood with a screaming cast led by Leonardo Dicaprio and completed by Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts, Ed Westwick, Jeffrey Donovan and Judi Dench.

The film, a biopic that chronicles the career of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover starting from the anarcho-communist attacks that took place in 1919 up to the day of his death in 1972, and which also takes on various issues of the protagonist’s private life while also exploring his alleged homosexuality, it was released in cinemas with great expectations, immediately downsized by the poor reception of criticism: with obvious Oscar inspirations, the film failed to get even an Academy Award nomination and is still one of the titles with the lowest grades of Clint Eastwood’s career.

In general, come on Rotten Tomatoes J. Edgar has a 43% approval rating which therefore labels it as ‘rotten’, while on MetaCritic it does not reach sufficiency with a score of 59/100: the film was criticized above all towards the incomplete narrative, but also regarding different aspects of the production, such as a make-up department unconvincing or fluctuating and a bad use of lights to hide the flaws of the make-up (or enhance its merits).

However J.Edgar he took some great little revenge when he was put in in the top 10 of the year by the National Board of Review and managed to obtain a collection of 84 million dollars against a budget of 35 million. Curiously, Leonardo DiCaprio will return to the world of Hoover with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which will recount the series of murders that took place in the 1920s in Osage County, which the future director of the FBI also investigated.

