What were Chapo’s words after learning that he would spend the rest of his life in prison

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman escorted by soldiers in the CDMX hangar. (Reuters)

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after four months of trial, the world finally learned the verdict of the judges against Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loeraco-founder of Sinaloa cartel: guilty of 10 crimes related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

the penalty was life imprisonment and an additional 30 years for having poisoned Americans for more than three decades with tons of drugs brought from Central and South America to Mexico, and from there to the United States and Canada.

The 65-year-old drug trafficker, who will be remembered in posterity for his media impact and his spectacular escapes from maximum security prisons, took advantage of his final argument before Judge Brian Cogan to thank his wifeEmma Coronel Aispuroas well as his family, for the “unconditional support” that they showed him.

During his last stay in the Altiplano, El Chapo was watched at all times (Special)

“To all the people who prayed for me, those prayers gave me strength to go through this torture that I am going through for 30 months.”, said the Sinaloan capo after learning that he was going to spend the rest of his days in ADX Florence either United States Pententiary, Administrative Maximum Facility.

“El Chapo” also took the opportunity to criticize the treatment that the US authorities had given him by describing his confinement as “a torture”.

“It’s the most inhumane thing I’ve ever been through in my life. The conditions of confinement that I have lived in the last 30 months have been a great torture ”commented the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“El Chapo” Guzmán complained about the unfair treatment he received in the prison where he is serving a life sentence (Cuartoscuro)

In September of last year, “El Chapo” Guzmán sent an affidavit to the Attorney General Merrick Garland, to the director of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Michael Carvajal, and to officials of the ADX Florence prison, in which he complained about the ill-treatment that he received there.

“El Chapo” was very specific with the ills that afflicted him: depression, hunger, sleep disturbances, headaches, memory loss, muscle cramps and stress.

He also said that he was served very little food and that he almost always left hungry. He even complained, despite his background in Mexico, that he was now under “constant reviews” inside his cellas well as surveillance cameras even at the place where he talks with his legal defenders and a meticulous analysis of the letters he writes for his relatives.

El Chapo Guzmán has been locked up in the Supermax prison since July 2019 ( Reuters)

The psychologist Mónica Ramírez, author of the book “The Gates of Hell”, told infobae What were the psychological damage that the drug trafficker could soon suffer due to the harsh conditions of isolation to which he is subjected: depersonalization, impairment of cognitive and sensory functions, and increased depression due to lack of support networks.

“It is important to point out that people confined in maximum security prisons such as ADX Florence, tend to suffer abrupt depersonalization, that is, what they were ‘out there’ no longer exists, they lose their identity, which makes them more vulnerable than they already feel for having lost their freedom”, explained Ramírez Cano.

“In such a way that they must begin to build a new identity based on their current conditions and their essence (…) This generates high anxiety, anguish, anger, sadness, depression and a series of emotions with which they are not accustomed to deal,” he concluded.

