What were the best films of 2021 according to the New York Times

The 2021 it was the year of the partial restart for the cinema sector. After the numerous restrictions suffered during the previous year, the cinemas are once again filling up and even if with scrupulous attention to the rules, fans have been able to savor the thrill of watching the new films on the big screen.

There have been many films released over the last 12 months that have been able to make us reflect, stimulate emotions and remind viewers of the importance of watching films.

Two of the greatest film critics, authors of the pages of the New York Times, AO Scott and Manohla Dargis, have drawn up one list of their favorite titles of the year. Films, according to Scott that “they did what they could to resist the dishonesty, complacency and nastiness that have recently been happening in the world“.

Let’s find out the complete list of films that, during the holiday season, we will also be able to see in streaming.

Summer of Soul

Genre: music documentary.

Plot: it tells of some outdoor concerts lived in the cities of Harlem and New York in 1969. The film alternates songs with interviews with spectators and musicians. For Dargis it is a film that “gracefully expands the horizon of the viewer by putting the past, the present and the possible future into dialogue”.

Streamable on Disney +.

The Velvet Underground

Genre: Historical-musical documentary.

Plot: tells the story of the underground band Velvet, a well-known musical group of the 60s and 70s. “A superb tribute to a world that no longer exists, but which has contributed to making ours” – commented the critic Dargis.

Available in streaming on the Apple TV + platform.

The power of the dog

Genre: Western.

Plot: adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Thomas Savage in 1967. The two critics greatly appreciated the interpretations of the characters by Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

Available on Netflix.

West Side Story

Genre: Musical.

Plot: Directed by renowned director Steven Spielberg, it is the remake of the famous 1957 musical. For Scott it was a “surprising cinematic hit” which, however, respects the memory and intentions of the original musical.

It will be available in Italian cinemas starting from the Christmas weekend.

Drive My Car

Drama.

Plot: film presented at the last Cannes Film Festival that tells the story of an actor and theater director traveling to Hiroshima to direct an experimental version of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. “A masterpiece of life and death and art” – according to Dargis.

The Japanese film was released in theaters in September and is still available in theaters.

Memory

Drama.

Plot: Winner of the Jury Prize at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The film is difficult to pigeonhole within a definition, Scott himself says that he appreciates the dreamlike style but it is almost difficult to understand who is dreaming, despite appreciating the style and writing of the Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

It has not yet been published in Italy.

On the island of Bergman

Genre: comedy / drama.

Plot: tells the story of a couple of directors who go to live on a Swedish island, Fårö, the famous residence of director Ingmar Bergman.

He’s in the cinema these days.

Bring Your Own Brigade

Genre: documentary:

Plot: It tells the situation of the fires in California, but also dives into talking about the society that surrounds the state. Scott was fascinated by “open-mindedness, compassion and intellectual rigor”.

Not yet available in Italy.

Petite Maman

Genre: dramaticio.

Plot: “a modern fable of ghosts and fantasy” – according to the film critic.

Available in streaming from 2022 on the Mubi platform.

Unfortunate sex or porn madness

Drama.

Plot: it tells the story of a teacher from Bucharest at risk of being fired after the publication on the net of a porn video shot with her husband. It won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and Romania nominated it for an Oscar as Best International Film.

It was in Italian cinemas last spring.

Spencer

Drama.

Plot: reconstructs the life of Princess Diana Spencer. For Dargis it is a film that “makes you laugh, make you cry and almost frighten”.

It will be in Italian cinemas starting from January 2022.

The game of fate and fantasy

Drama.

Plot: film divided into three episodes, each of which tells the story of a different woman and their love lives. The film was awarded at the Berlin Film Festival.

In Italy it was released in theaters in August.

The Disciple

Genre: musical

Plot: tells the story of an Indian classical music singer who, over the years, begins to wonder if it is really possible to achieve the excellence he aspires to.

It is available on Netflix.

The card collector

Genre: action.

Plot: A former military man, played by Oscar Isaac, becomes a compulsive poker player and revolutionizes his life when he is approached by a young man who asks for his help in pursuing a plan of revenge against a military colonel.

Azor

Genre: thriller.

Plot: it tells the story of a banker from Geneva who, in the plan of the Argentine dictatorship, decides to go to Buenos Aires to settle matters left unresolved by a partner of whom there is no more news.

Available in streaming on the Mubi platform.

Two women – Passing

Drama.

Plot: Set in the 1920s, an African American woman’s life will be turned upside down when she encounters the story of an old childhood friend who hides her true origins and passes herself off as a white woman.

Available on Netflix.