What were the first and best works of Baz Luhrmann

James James10 hours ago
Throughout his extensive career, Baz Luhrmancurrently 59 years old, has done many jobs. For this reason, he is widely considered one of the best film directors – and a contemporary example from the first and best leading men.

Baz Luhrmann: A review of the first and best works

With a very particular style, Baz Luhrman he is the most commercially successful Australian director. After a discreet and admirable career as an actor, he began to be seen in the 1970s. He achieved international fame with Hollywood productions in the 90s where his first worked and box office success was Strictly Ballroom, in 1993, along with Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice and Bill Hinter. After three years, she was adapted in a new and modern way with great success to a play by William Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet, in 1996, along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

