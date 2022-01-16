What were the Kazakh soldiers doing in UN peacekeepers?

On January 8 the photo agency Associated Press has released some photographs showing Kazakh soldiers wearing UN peacekeepers, those destined for peacekeeping missions authorized by the United Nations. The images attracted a lot of attention, given that the blue helmets, associated with peacekeeping missions, were worn by the military of a country that in those days was violently repressing the protests of a few thousand people against the authoritarian government led by President Kassym- Jomart Tokayev, accused of being corrupt.

However, those helmets were used without UN authorization, for a reason that is not yet clear: perhaps due to the lack of defense equipment of the country’s security forces, rarely employed in the repression of anti-government demonstrations, which in Kazakhstan are almost non-existent; or perhaps in an attempt to give greater legitimacy to a violent police operation with exclusively internal motivations, and contested by the majority of the international community.

The blue helmets shown in the photographs of Associated Press they are the reason why the soldiers who are part of the UN peacekeeping missions, and who belong to different countries, are called “blue helmets”.

Their missions can only be authorized by the Security Council, the UN body in which also five countries with the power of veto sit, that is, the power that allows them to block any resolution, if they want (they are United States, France , China, Russia and the United Kingdom). These are missions usually aimed at consolidating an ongoing peace process, or at guaranteeing stability and peace. The Blue Helmets are therefore not an army in their own right: they are soldiers summoned only if the UN starts a peacekeeping mission, and who arrive at the mission site will have to follow the rules of engagement indicated by the same organization.

– Read also: In 2020, the UN celebrated its 75th birthday

In Kazakhstan, the UN has not authorized any peacekeeping missions. The soldiers who intervened during the protests were Kazakh soldiers, who for some reason had been wearing blue helmets.

Two days after the photos were released, a UN spokesperson asked the Kazakh permanent mission at the UN for explanations, thus representing the government of Kazakhstan. The mission he answered with a somewhat vague (“embarrassing” statement, he wrote France 24) which said that the soldiers in the photos were members of KAZBAT, a unit of the Kazakh army dedicated to peacekeeping missions. The unit “had been mobilized to assist and protect the strategic infrastructure of the city from terrorists and extremists”, and “except for the helmets, part of the official equipment of the peacekeepers employed during the high-threat situation, nothing else was used. material with the wording “UN” ».

The explanation given by the permanent mission therefore seems to have made more clarity on what happened. It was not the UN who authorized the use of blue helmets, but the Kazakh government, even if it is not known for what reason: if due to lack of defense equipment to be given to the military of KAZBAT, or if for a more articulated attempt regime politician to present repression as a legitimate international operation.

In theory, the unauthorized use of United Nations uniforms in operations leading to death or serious injury is considered a war crime, provided it is an international conflict.

As he told a Radio Free Europe Eric David, an expert in international law and peacekeeping operations at the Free University of Brussels, most likely those in which the KAZBAT soldiers have been involved will however be considered operations within the country, and not part of an international conflict, despite the presence of Russian military in Kazakhstan (which began their withdrawal on Thursday). This, added David, means that the use of blue helmets can be considered “illegal, but not a war crime”, and therefore may not have major consequences.

– Read also: In Kazakhstan, the revolt against the regime was largely suppressed