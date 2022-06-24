What were the last successful films of Johnny Depp

With more than 30 years of artistic career, Johnny Depp it is one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. She has starred in various movies and played a wide variety of people who have become landmarks in pop cultureamong these Edward in “Scissorhands”, Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, The Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland” and many more.

Many of the films starring Johnny Depp, 59 years old and originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, United States, have been a great success at the movie box office and others, not so much.

The latest successful films of Johnny Depp have been the Live Action “Alice in Wonderland” from Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Tim Burton.

In this version, Alicia Kingsleigh (played by actress Mia Wasikowska) returns to the strange world she called Wonderland, where she is reunited with old friends as “The Hatter,” played by Johnny Depp. Although she at first thinks that it is all a dream, she realizes that this world is real.

The feature film had a budget of 205 million dollars and grossed over a billion dollars.

Another of the latest successful films in which the Hollywood star acted is “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”a spin off of the acclaimed “Harry Potter” saga, written by JK Rowling.

In this sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Johnny Depp brings to life the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The film made an alleged $200 million and grossed more than $650 million at the box office.

The saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” has represented a success at the box office and with specialized critics, as well as one of the best projects that has starred Johnny Depp. the last installment “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”was made with a budget of 230 million dollars and raised more than 794 million dollars.

After having won his lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife, the American actress Amber Heard, his thousands of followers eagerly await a new movie starring Johnny Depp, considered one of the stars of Hollywood.