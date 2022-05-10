What were the most popular baby names in 2021 in the United States?

The most popular baby names in USA remained without major changes during 2021, with Liam Y olivia leading the listings published by Social Security.

“Liam has been the first choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years,” Social Security explained in writing.

Social Security began compiling a list of baby names in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. According to its website, baby names James Y Mary have been the most widely used for the past 100 years in the United States.

Here are the most popular names of 2021:

Kids:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Luke Henry Theodore

Girls:

olivia emma charlotte Amelia Ava sophia isabella Mine Evelyn Harper

Combining the two lists of the most popular names, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. Name Theodore joins the list of the 10 most popular names for the first time, according to Social Security.

In Puerto Rico, in the year 2020, the most popular names were Liam Y Valentine. The list also included names like Sebastian, Matthew, Ian Y Lukeas well as Victory, emma, Mine Y Amanda.

The 2021 list for Puerto Rico will be published this Thursday, May 12.

Each year, the Social Security list reveals how popular culture influences naming trends. The five names for boys that gained the most popularity in 2021 were: Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy and Loyal. In the case of the girls, the names were: Raya, Wrenley, Angelique, Vida and Emberlynn.