What were the most watched series and movies?

As usual, every week Netflix updates its catalog of titles available around the world.

This week, it added new productions between series and movies, which quickly became among those preferred by platform subscribers.

These are the most watched series and movies in Venezuela this week:

woman-fragranced coffee

Successful Colombian soap opera written by Fernando Gaitán, starring Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker in 1994, of which the Colombian channel RCN made a new version that reached Netflix. The story focuses on Teresa Suárez, “La gaviota” (Laura Londoño), a humble and simple woman who goes to Hacienda Casablanca every year to collect the coffee harvested during the second season of the year together with her mother Carmenza (Katherine Vélez) . This time they hope it will be the last trip: with luck, they will own their own land. But love will cross her path, because Gaviota will fall in love with Sebastián (William Levy).

seasons: 1

chapters: 92

director: Mauricio Cruz Fortunato and Olga Lucia Rodriguez

Cast: William Levy, Laura Londoño, Carmen Villalobos, Diego Cadavid, Lincoln Palomeque, Luces Velásquez, Katherine Vélez, Andrés Toro as Aurelio Díaz, Mabel Moreno, Ramiro Meneses, among others

black crab

A group of soldiers is sent through hostile and dangerous terrain with the task of completing a key mission to end an armed conflict. Not only will they have to deal with the hostilities of the weather, but they will also have to be on the lookout for possible betrayal or ambush. It is a fight for survival, although many will ask along the way if it is really worth it.

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

director: Adam Berg

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Aliette Opheim, Dar Salim, Jakob Oftebro, Ardalan Esmaili, Martin Hendrikse, Erik Enge, Cecilia SÄverman, Ahmed Shawky Shaheen, Illir Latifi, Mikail Akalin, among others

A safe place

The film presents a story that has a terminal illness as a dramatic element, a condition that does not deprive the protagonists of experiencing a whirlwind of emotions such as love, anguish and uncertainty. A single mother diagnosed with a terminal illness crosses paths with a charming bachelor, but things will not be easy due to her condition and the doubts she has about the future of her six-year-old son.

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

director: ketche

Cast: Asli Enver, Kaan Urgancioglu, Mert Ege Ak, Ezgi Senler, Birce Irem Ilacan, Sertac Güder, Defne Ayse Özpirinc, Gizem Özmen, Vural Sahanoglu, Latif Koru, Ibrahim Can, Raki, Ibrahim Kendirci, among others

Gemini Man

Henry Brogan (Will Smith) has been a hit man for the US government all his life. After long years in the service, he has discovered the darkest secrets of the system. Intent on leaving this job that has taken away everything that could make him happy, Brogan finds himself pursued by a mysterious young agent, who seems to be able to predict his every move. Determined to stop this young man who intends to hunt him down relentlessly, Brogan will discover that he is a clone of himself 30 years younger. He will thus begin a fight against himself and against those who have created his double.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

director: Ang Lee

Cast: Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Kenny Sheard, Ralph Brown, Theodora Miranne, David Shae, Björn Freiberg, Alexandra Szucs, Daniel Salyers, Ashton Tatum, among others

I am Betty the Ugly one

The popular production created by Fernando Gaitán is one of those that remains at the top of Netflix. It aired on television between 1999 and 2001. It follows Beatriz Aurora Pinzón Solano, a bright, unattractive young economist. She works for a fashion company called Ecomoda. Betty, as she is affectionately called, constantly has to put up with insults and contempt from her co-workers, especially secretary Patricia Fernández, designer Hugo Lombardi and company shareholder Marcela Valencia, as she rises through her skills and efficiency and she gains the trust of the president, whom she secretly falls in love with: Armando Mendoza.

Season: 1

episodes: 335

director: Mario Rivero

Cast: Ana María Orozco, Jorge Enrique Abello, Natalia Ramírez, Lorna Paz, Luis Mesa, Ricardo Velez, Julián Arango, Mario Duarte, Kepa Amuchastegui, Talú Quintero, Celmira Luzardo, Jorge Herrera, Adriana Franco, Pilar Uribe, Julio César Herrera and Hakan angser

Is it cake?

This reality show features nine highly experienced and talented pastry chefs who will duel in a competition to create mesmerizing cakes in a span of 8 hours. The goal is to prepare one that has the realistic appearance of another object.

seasons: 1

episodes: 8

contestants: Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, Steve Weiss

Escobar: the patron of evil

Pablo Escobar is still at the top of Netflix Venezuela. Based on journalistic documents and the testimonies of close people, this series portrays the life of Pablo Escobar. The story begins between the operation that killed the head of the Medellín Cartel and the murders of its most prominent victims with real scenes. It shows his origins as the son of a peasant and a teacher. Pablo Escobar appears as a child, fragile and fearful, who after experiencing his first closeness to death, develops his mischievous facet under the tutelage of an Antioquian matron. The series portrays how, as he grows older, he becomes more and more ambitious, one of the worst criminals in contemporary history.

seasons: 1

episodes: 74

Cast: Andrés Parra, Cecilia Navia, Angie Cepeda, Vicky Hernández, Christian Tappan, Joavany Álvarez, Rodolfo Silva, Tommy Vásquez, Toto Vega, among others

Anna: the danger has a name

A young Russian girl will do everything possible to get out of the life of violence in which she finds herself trapped. This is how she is presented with a huge opportunity to make a career within the fearsome KGB espionage agency. She will face a complex scenario that also involves the American CIA. Beneath the hypnotizing beauty of Anna Poliatova, she hides a secret that will lead her to unleash an unstoppable force, thus becoming one of the most feared assassins for hire by governments in the world.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

director: Luc Besson

Cast: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Eric Godon, Eric Lampaert, Pauline Hoarau, Avant Strangel, Jan Oliver Schroeder, Rupert Wynne-James, Réginal Kudiwu, Adrian Can, William Sciortino, among others

Until we meet again

Salvador Campodónico is a young and successful Spanish businessman whose family owns the most important hotel corporation in Spain. For the construction of his first international project, they choose to land in Cusco, Peru. It is in this mystical and magical place that Salvador meets Ariana, an adventurous backpacker who lives a life completely opposite to hers, free from ties.

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

director: Bruno Ascenzo

Cast: Stephanie Cayo, Maxi Iglesias, Wendy Ramos, Vicente Vergara, Renata Flores, Amiel Cayo, Mayella Lloclla, Muki Sabogal, Rodrigo Palacios, Carlos Carlín, Anaí Padilla, Alberick Garcia Cerna, Jely Reategui, Nicolás Galindo

the queen of flow

The second season arrived on Netflix and quickly became one of the most watched. In this second installment, two years have passed since Charlie Flow was arrested by the authorities and continues to serve a sentence, although trying to get his freedom. Meanwhile, although Yeimy’s life and his family are in the past, the present and his future come loaded with new problems and some other villains to face. An effervescent story, with a high dose of adrenaline, romance and musical flow, following the line that led its first season to become an international milestone.

Season: two

chapters: 172

director: Rodrigo Lalinde and Liliana Bocanegra

Cast: Carolina Ramírez, Carlos Torres, Andrés Sandoval, Adriana Arango, Lucho Velasco, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Mariana Gómez, Marcelo Dos Santos Juan Palau, Diana Wiswell, Pedro Roda, among others

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!