What will 2022 be like? Eight questions for the new year, our forecasts – Corriere.it

from Francesca Basso, Carlo Bordoni, Dario Di Vico, Massimo Gaggi, Federico Fubini, Giuseppe Sarcina, Vincenzo Trione, Franco Venturini

Will Putin’s Russia Invade Ukraine? Will we see Trump return? Art destined to become digital? Will our lifestyles change? The answers of the experts

Will Putin’s Russia Really Invade Ukraine?



Will there be war in Ukraine? Probably not. Because it would cost Putin too much in terms of economic and financial sanctions. And because Biden would tear off the mask of the West’s guarantor, given that the president announced that he would not intervene militarily in the event of a Russian invasion. Neither can pull too hard, and neither can lose face on the home front. For this reason the 10th of January opens, after the White House-Kremlin phone calls, a negotiation on the security of the Continent which is of enormous importance also for a Europe kept on the sidelines despite the consultations with the USA this time around. Putin’s initial demands are unacceptable, and he certainly knows it

:



the hundred thousand men deployed on the Ukrainian border want for now encourage negotiation with Biden, reach a solid but unspoken compromise: Russian soldiers will return to the barracks, and Ukraine will not join NATO. In short, take time. But be careful, because if this agreement is not reached, Putin would have to do something military in Ukraine in order not to discredit himself at home. For example, opening the way to reach the annexed Crimea by land. (Paolo Valentino)



Will we see the return of Trump and the Trumpians?



Though banned from Facebook and Twitter, Donald Trump’s angry counterpoint accompanied Biden’s first year of presidency. In 2022, the Trumpians and their leaders will be back in the open. Objective: to undermine the majority of Democrats in the House and Senate in the mid-term elections, scheduled for November 1st. The Donald plans to overcome both the judiciary’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s affairs and the Parliamentary Commission’s investigation intoassault on Capitol Hill on January 6 of last year. If so, Trump could announce his 2024 presidential candidacy shortly after the election. In any case, its hegemony over the Republican party and the conservative world in general is beyond question. The right-wing media, led by Fox News, have long since marginalized the more moderate voices. True: Traditional lenders are looking around for unlikely alternatives. Meanwhile, the former president has already raised $ 1.2 billion from mysterious institutional investors for launch its Social platform: Truth, la Verit.

(Giuseppe Sarcina)

Will inflation start to run again in the US and Europe?



The success of central banks in predicting inflation in 2021 should advise anyone not to say anything about 2022. Christine Lagarde, the president of the ECB, stated in January that the pace of price increases would probably be around 1.3% per annum in the months to come. The Federal Reserve Summit was talking about inflation stubbornly below the long-term target (2%). Instead today at 6.8% in the United States and 4.9% in the euro area, but it was not myopia of central bankers. the complexity of a system in which it is very difficult even for the most competent to take into account an infinite number of health, commercial, political, demographic or logistic variables that affect prices. But if we accept to understand the economy little better than how the ant understands its lawn, then it is possible to describe the landscape from our perspective: an inflation that almost returns to its banks (but not immediately) in Italy and Europe, while in the United States, the Fed or the White House should tighten rates or subsidies to curb the price rush. Provided that the Washington authorities dare to challenge those of Wall Street. And the voters. (Federico Fubini)

Will work cease to be the key to our identity?



THEthe social phenomenon that was defined in America at the beginning of 2021 great resignation – mass resignation from strenuous or underpaid jobs – is becoming a great reshuffle: not the abandonment of work but its redefinition and a rethinking of its weight in daily life. A process that, in different ways and with different levels of intensity, is destined to manifest itself in many countries, including Europe: from Germany and Great Britain short of truck drivers to countries with a tourist vocation, such as Italy, which are struggling to find staff for restaurants and hotels. The impact of this rethinking – fueled by the Covid effect, a rift in the lives of all of us – will be stronger in the United States for two reasons: first, because work (and its income) define the identity of Americans. much more than is the case for Italians and Europeans in general. And then because in this period, taking advantage of a sudden shortage of manpower (for early retirement of baby boomers and for the blockade of immigration) many in the US have been able to enjoy better working conditions (perhaps remotely) or have gone from strenuous and highly exposed jobs – from waiters to nurses – to better paid and more rewarding jobs. (Massimo Gaggi)



Even if it pollutes, will coal consumption increase?



Electricity production is experiencing a kind of short circuit: the EU is aiming for climate neutrality by 2050 and is working to decarbonise all sectors of the economy favoring the electrification of services and production from renewable sources, while at the same time the greater demand for energy is met immediately with the use of fossil sources. China, which produces 60% of its energy with coal against 11% in the EU, decided last October to increase its production and domestic use (but no longer finance coal plants in Africa) . When it comes to energy, the choices are always long-term because a plant is not built overnight. But the damage of CO2 is too. Not changing our habits now will have an impact in the not too distant future. However The surge in gas prices has raised doubts about the sustainability of the EU’s green choices in a global scenario where China and India will still go to coal. And the EU countries that use nuclear power, which does not produce CO2 but has the problem of radioactive waste, are holding on to it so much that it will end up, except for twists and turns, in the green taxonomy of the Union. (Francesca Basso)

Will we all agree that the electric car is the future?



No, the prevailing feeling that the debate and controversies over the electric car will continue throughout 2022. Brussels has chosen, and the Italian government has agreed, to set 2035 as the deadline by which no more cars will be sold at internal combustion engine but the resistance, whether explicit or implicit, of the manufacturers is not destined to decrease. Indeed according to an extensive report by Financial Times in recent days it is getting more and more on. In fact, the speed of change is contested and somehow the aim is to shift the date of 2035, in the meantime due to the debate (and contrast) focused on what is called technological neutrality. right for the EU to set the objectives of the ecological transition but it cannot also prescribe the single technology (the electric one) with which to achieve them, argues the Italian Confindustria. Which hypothesizes other solutions such as hydrogen or synthetic bio-fuels. But the development of these solutions – and of the respective refueling infrastructures – compatible with the halter date of 2035? difficult to answer if consequently the contrast on the timing and the technologies to choose intertwine and, inevitably, become complicated. (Dario Di Vico)

Will we see the end of the society we know?



Societies do not end, except in dystopian stories. As in The last of the men from Margaret Atwood or The shadow of the scorpion from Stephen King. But even in the most apocalyptic stories, where humanity is reduced to a flicker, there is always a need to rebuild the social fabric. Now, we’re not quite in a dystopia, but there’s no denying that something is changing and something has already changed. We are not aware of what is changing, as always happens to those who experience a long-term change. So even if in 1939 Norbert Elias already heralded a society of individuals, today we really observe a rarefaction of social, emotional ties and solidarity. Even if we have never been able to free ourselves from the desire for community, from that need to feel part of a whole. Then there are the things that change suddenly. Of those we necessarily notice. These are unexpected and overwhelming events, they force us to change our behavior. But they are not the end of society. Perhaps we can speak of post-society, of an after that we can only imagine through the signals that are felt in daily life. Not to be ignored, because it is certain that there will be no turning back. (Carlo Bordoni)

After NFT, art destined to become digital only?



Let’s get used to the blended model. At work, in school. And also in art. It is not necessary to be a prophet to imagine an immediate future in which the online and the offline will find themselves coexisting, cohabiting, reinforcing each other. The digital. And the corporal. First of all, we will come across artists who will have the courage to adhere to the mediasphere, creating paintings with advanced tools and programs, destined to circulate on specific platforms, undermining many liturgies of the art market: not reproducible and interchangeable files, but high-tech paintings, not too different from 3D prints, collectible, purchasable with cryptocurrencies, impossible to duplicate thanks to the Blockchain technology that certifies, legitimizes them and guarantees their authenticity and uniqueness. NFT phenomenon revealed. And yet, these paradigm shifts won’t sweep away the need to keep reinventing the oldest practice: painting. Because painting is a bit like narrating. It is an irrepressible instinct, which refers to a specific way of seeing and representing the world. Therefore, digital will not wipe out the corporeal, but will feed it and let itself be fed by it. (Vincenzo Trione)