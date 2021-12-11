What will Angela Merkel do now?

During a visit to the United States in July, Angela Merkel said that after her term as chancellor ended this week, she would “try to read something” and catch up on some sleep. However, many doubt that he will permanently withdraw from public life. When the German Parliament recently allowed her to keep an office and a staff of nine after her tenure, “someone noticed that nine people are not a bad number for someone who just wants to stay on the sofa and read” , writes the New York Times.

Yet, no one has exactly any idea how his days will go over the next few years. Perhaps not even Merkel herself, who has repeatedly reiterated that she does not have precise plans. “Do I want to write? Do I want to speak in public? Do I want to travel the world? Do I want to stay at home? That is why I have decided that at first I will do nothing, and then we will see what happens, ”he said on another occasion in September.

For months now, the German and European newspapers have been putting forward the most varied hypotheses about his future, talking about European institutional positions or in the international community, without any feedback. Someone even talked about the possibility of her returning to work as a chemist: perhaps alongside her husband, Joachim Sauer, who recently became a member of the Turin Academy of Sciences and extended his contract as a quantum chemist with the Humboldt University of Berlin. Merkel also denied this hypothesis: “I can imagine myself speaking in public regularly about the links between our prosperity, research and innovation, but I’m sure I won’t do any scientific work,” she told Reuters in November. Transition of power. German style. pic.twitter.com/hTxlBetmPI – Eike Klapper (@eikeklapper) December 10, 2021 The most natural choice for a political figure of his caliber would be to pursue a career as a lecturer, as did his predecessor Helmut Schmidt, a Social Democrat and chancellor until 1982, who in an interview in 2012 said he never asked ” less than 15 thousand euros “for an intervention. The most controversial choice for a former chancellor remains that made by Gerhard Schröder, also a Social Democrat, who in 2005, a few months after the end of his office, was hired as a lobbyist by Gazprom, the Russian state company that controls energy supplies to foreign countries. If Merkel really wanted to become a lobbyist, she would still have to wait some time: a 2015 law prohibits politicians from obtaining such a post for at least a year after their post ends. At least for some time, therefore, she will attend the office that Parliament has made available to her in Berlin, in the central Unter den Linden, which, moreover, belonged to another predecessor: Helmut Kohl of the CDU, chancellor until 1998.

From the chancellery to this building -Merkel’s new office will be here Kohl had his office here. So did Margot Honecker, wife of East German leader Erich Merkel reportedly told party MPs she will be available for questions, but will not give advice publicly ???? @GuyChazan pic.twitter.com/GQ0wvkBCx9 – Thomas Sparrow (@Thomas_Sparrow) December 7, 2021

Merkel will still be able to choose what to do in the next few years without having to worry about money: as chancellor she earned about 25 thousand euros a month, to which were added the approximately 10 thousand of her office as parliamentarian. Deutsche Welle he did some calculations and estimated that his pension will be around 15 thousand euros a month.