what will assistance be like in Europe?

AGREEMENT FOR WORKSHOPS – How to sell in Europe a new model without setting up an expensive network of repair shops? The American Fisker has found the solution to entrust the service to an external partner. In the first markets where the new electric crossover will be marketed Fisker Ocean, It will be there Bridgestone to take care of after-sales maintenance: in France through some Speedy network workshops, which are more than 450 in total, and in Germany through its Pitstop and Reiff-ABS networks, present in over 300 locations.

THE FIRST 5000 – The electric crossover Fisker Ocean was presented in its final version at the recent Los Angeles Motor Show. It will be assembled at the Magna plant in Graz, Austria, with the first 5,000 units available from the end of 2022 in the launch version One, which has a price in the US of 68,999 dollars (equivalent to almost 61,000 euros).

OTHER EQUIPMENT – Bridgestone had already been chosen by Fisker as the exclusive supplier for the supply of tires for the equipment of the Ocean. Production of the first 5,000 units of the limited edition One will start in November 2022. The other three productions will arrive in the following months: Sport (from $ 37,499), Ultra ($ 49,999), Extreme ($ 68,999) e One ($ 68,999). It will also be available for rental, with a monthly fee of $ 379 and $ 2,999 for activation, which includes 48,000 km per year.

DIFFERENT BATTERIES – The various preparations of the Fisker Ocean they also differ in the chemistry of batteries and for front or all-wheel drive, with a single or double engine. There Sport, front-wheel drive and single engine with a power of 275 hp and a 0-100 in 6.9 seconds, has a range of 400 km and is powered by a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery supplied by the Chinese CATL. The Ultra and theExtreme (the latter has the same technical specifications as the limited edition One), they have four-wheel drive and double engine with an estimated range, respectively, of 547 and 563 km; the first has 540 hp and a 0-100 of 3.9 seconds, the second 550 hp and a 0-100 of 3.6. Both will use CATL supplied Hyper Range battery packs with cells that have cobalt nickel manganese chemistry.