what will be his salary as king? part time

This Saturday the ceremony was held to officially proclaim the monarch of the United Kingdom Charles III in succession of his mother, the Queen isabel II after his death at the age of 96, however, do you know how much will the king earn?

According to British media, the amount last year it was allocated to Queen Elizabeth II was 98 million eurosso the figure will now be the same for your child.

From this amount, the salary of all the employees, the maintenance of the palaces, travel, lodging, food, services, etc. had to be paid. Namely, the Queen had about half of said money left.

For this reason, according to the Sunday Times, it is estimated that the Queen Elizabeth II left a fortune of 370 million pounds (something like 460 million euros), which will be divided among his four children.

On the other hand, a few years ago the income of the main protagonists of the Royal Family had been reported, which are the following (the figures are broken down in dollars and on an annual basis):

Carlos III: 28.5 million dollars per year

William and Kate Middleton: 4 million

Harry and Meghan: 3 million

Princess Anne: $441,000

Monarchy PLC

The Monarchy PLC is the total sum owned by the British royal family which, according to Forbes, would amount to about 27,750 million euros for its different propertiesincluding Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.

