what will be open and what will be closed in the US

32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day 2:29

New York (CNN) — Labor Day, which recognizes the many contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity, also marks the unofficial end of summer on the first Monday in September.

Many Americans across the country will celebrate this long weekend, but it can be confusing to know what will be open and what will be closed to celebrate the holiday on Monday, September 5.

Here are the companies and institutions that will be open and closed.

Retail stores

Most major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, and major grocery stores like Kroger and Trader Joe’s will be open. In particular, the wholesale retailer Costco will be closed on Monday. Be sure to check with local businesses to see if they will be closed for the holidays.

Government

Federal offices, government buildings and post offices will be closed on Monday. State and local courts and DMV offices will not be operating.

Financial institutions

Labor Day is a bank holiday, so most banks will be closed; however, online banking and ATMs will be available for your use. The stock market will not trade: the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be off.

Post Office

USPS will be closed on Monday. UPS will also not be operating, but its Express Critical services will be available. While most FedEx services will be closed, its Custom Critical service will also be operational.