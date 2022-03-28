What will be released in theaters in Paraguay in April? – Film and TV

Adventures based on video games, the return to the universe of Harry Potterperiod music and romance, action in the jungle and Viking revenge are some of the things proposed by the premieres that will hit theaters in Paraguay during the month of April.

Sonic 2: The Movie (Thursday 7)

Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog returns for his second foray into the movies, following the 2020 blockbuster. Trapped in another world, Doctor Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally and a plan to conquer the planet. , so Sonic and his friend Tails must stop them. Ben Schwartz voice Sonic again, and they also return to their roles from the previous film Jim Carrey, james marsden and Tika Sumpter. They join the cast Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails and Idris Elbe voicing the new antagonist Knuckles. The address is from Jeff Fowlerwho also directed the first film.

Exodus: The Last Tide (Thursday 7)

A science fiction film that follows an astronaut who is accidentally stranded on Earth, devastated and almost deserted, and ends up having to decide the fate of the few people still living on the planet. With Nora Arnezeder (the army of the dead), Iain Glen (game of Thrones) and Sope Dirisu (The last night). Direction of Tim Fehlbaum.

The final call (Thursday 7)

This horror film takes place in the late 1980s and follows a group of friends trying to survive a night at the home of a sinister couple who offered them shelter after an accident. star lin shay (the curse is reborn) and Tobin Bell (jigsaw), among others. directs Timothy Woodward Jr..

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (Thursday 14)

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts saga, a prequel to the fantasy film series Harry Potter, puts magical zoologist Newt Scamander and his friends back in a race against time to assist Albus Dumbledore and stop the plans of the sinister wizard Grindelwald. They star again Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, allison sudol, Katherine Waterston and Callum TurnerWhile Mads Mikkelsen (vigilantes) replaces Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald. Like the two previous films, Dumbledore’s secrets It was written by JK Rowling and directed by David Yachts.

Cyrano (Thursday 14)

A new film adaptation of the theatrical classic Cyrano de Bergerac, this musical film follows a poet in love with a woman he is afraid to court due to their physical differences, so he ends up helping another man win her over by writing passionate speeches and letters. act Peter Dinklage (Don’t worry, I take care of you), Haley Bennett (Hillbilly, a rural elegy), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The trial of the Chicago 7) and Ben Mendelson (The king). The address is from Joe Wright (the darkest hours).

Tyson’s miracle (Thursday 14)

A drama about a young autistic man who tries to become a marathon champion, changing the lives of his family in the process. With the performances of Major Dodson (The Walking Dead), Rory Cochrane (dark spirits), Amy Smart (star girl) and Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips). Directed by Kim Bass.

The lost city (Thursday 21)

This action-comedy follows a novelist who goes on tour with the model who poses for her book covers, and both end up being kidnapped by an eccentric millionaire convinced that the writer’s latest book reveals the existence of a treasure in the jungle of an island Sandra Bullock (Unforgivable), channing tatum (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Daniel Radcliffe (Nothing is what it seems 2) and Brad Pitt (Ad Astra) star under the direction of Adam and Aaron Nee.

The man from the north (Thursday 21)

The director’s new film Robert Eggersauthor of The witch (2015) and The lighthouse (2019), is a historical film that follows a Viking prince who begins a campaign of revenge against the man who killed his father and took his throne. The cast is made up of Alexander Skarsgård (Godzilla vs Kong), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Anya Taylor-Joy (the soho mystery), claes bang (dracula), Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight), Willem Dafoe (the alley of lost souls) and the Icelandic singer björkamong others.

Desperate (Thursday 21)

This suspenseful thriller follows a woman trying to save her children after a shooting is reported at their school. naomi watts (Twin Peaks) stars under the direction of Philip Noycedirector of films like patriot game (1992), Imminent danger (1994) or The bone Collector (1999).

The weight of talent (Thursday 28)

Nicolas Cage (Mandy) plays a fictionalized version of himself in this action comedy in which the actor accepts a million dollars to attend the birthday of a fan of his, who turns out to be a dangerous drug dealer who forces him to play his most famous characters for he. Together with Cage they act Peter Pascal (The Mandalorian), Tiffany Haddish (The Card Counter), Ike Barinholtz (don’t touch them) and Neil Patrick Harris (Matrix Resurrections), under the direction of Tom Gormican.

Diabolic plans (Thursday 28)

A thriller that follows a group of high school students living secret lives planning complicated murders. Keenan Tracey (izombie) stars under the direction of Ray Xue.